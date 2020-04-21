Is Swackhammer In Space Jam Inspired By Jerry Krause? The Last Dance Has Fans Wondering

Michael Jordan-starrer Space Jam was greeted with much fanfare by NBA fans when it released in 1996. In Space Jam, the character of Swackhammer, voiced by Danny DeVito, was the antagonist in the movie who was determined to take down Michael Jordan and his group of friends. Post the release of Michael Jordan's new Documentary titled 'The Last Dance', fans have been speculating that the animated character Swackhammer was based upon former Chicago Bulls GM Jerry Krause.

Michael Jordan takes a cheeky dig at Jerry Krause height

Michael Jordan roasting Jerry Krause💀💀 pic.twitter.com/t9KDxTMnOD — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 20, 2020

Is Swackhammer in Spacejam inspired by Jerry Krause? 'The Last Dance' has fans wondering

Fans have argued that the Swackhammer Jerry Krause resemblance is almost uncanny. Jerry Krause height and built were similar to that of Swackhammer's in the 1996 version of Space Jam. Michael Jordan, the protagonist in Space Jam, was also known to have some animosity towards Jerry Krause which sparked the rumours of the Swackhammer Jerry Krause comparisons even more. Space Jam 2 is all set to be released in July 2021 with LA Lakers superstar LeBron James picking up where Michael Jordan left off in 1996. However, fans have been left to wonder whether Swackhammer was an actual Jerry Krause Space Jam version or whether that was just a coincidence. The Last Dance will release the next two episodes of the documentary series on April 26, 2020. It will be aired on ESPN followed by Netflix after a day's delay.

Swackhammer Jerry Krause comparisons pick up pace on Twitter

Swackhammer gotta be based off Jerry Krause pic.twitter.com/r9QIlWOMpi — Mark Buster (@0chainz) April 20, 2020

Jerry Krause 100% = Mr. Swackhammer from Space Jame #LastDance pic.twitter.com/PR6Uc2Guwd — League of Legends #DFS Guru (@Leaveit2Divac) April 20, 2020

When you realise while watching #TheLastDance that Jerry Krause was the inspiration for Space Jam's Mr Swackhammer. pic.twitter.com/Vfdlxzo9Vn — Brendan Casey (@BrendoCasey) April 20, 2020

