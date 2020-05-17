How To Watch The Last Dance In India? Episodes 9 And 10 Live Streaming Info, Schedule

Michael Jordan's documentary, The Last Dance, has been a major hit among fans and sports professionals across the globe. An opportunity to relive Jordan's legendary Bulls career has been widely welcomed by fans, especially considering most sporting actions are currently suspended. Eight episodes of The Last Dance have already been aired and the final two episodes will be aired on Sunday, May 17. Here's all information on how to watch The Last Dance in India and how to catch The Last Dance episodes 9 and 10 live.

How to watch The Last Dance in India? Is The Last Dance on Netflix India?

For viewers outside the United States, The Last Dance will be available for streaming on Netflix. Likewise for Indian viewers, Netflix India will release The Last Dance episodes 9 and 10 after its scheduled broadcast in the United States. The final two episodes of the series will be made available on Monday, May 18 at 12:30 PM IST. So far, the release schedule of the episodes of the documentary has been in tandem to their release in the United States and it is set to continue for the final week.

How to watch The Last Dance in India? What channel is The Last Dance on?

For viewers in the United States, ESPN and ESPN 2 will broadcast The Last Dance episode 9 and 10 live on Sunday, May 17. Both episodes will be aired back-to-back starting at 9:00 PM ET. Alternatively, live streaming of the documentary will also be available on WatchESPN and the ESPN app. Unfortunately for Indian viewers, The Last Dance will not be aired by any broadcaster.

How to watch The Last Dance in India? Network and Streaming

Episodes 9 and 10: Sunday, May 17, 9:00 PM ET (ESPN - the US only)

Episodes 9 and 10: Monday, May 18, 12:31 PM IST (Netflix)

The Last Dance so far

Revolving around Michael Jordan's final season with the Bulls - the 1997/98 NBA season - fans get an inside look at the Bulls locker room throughout the season and how a chain reaction of events led to the fall of the Bulls dynasty. The likes of Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman as well as head coach Phil Jackson left the Bulls after winning their sixth NBA title in seven years. Then-Bulls GM Jerry Klause is portrayed as the catalyst behind most of the exits.

Apart from on-court relationships, the documentary also provided a look at Jordan's off-court life, be it his history with gambling, death of his father, first retirement in 1993 and other key events.

