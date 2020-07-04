IN Vs HBE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

Ironi Naharia (IN) will take on Hapoel Be’er Sheva (HBE) in the league match of the Israel Basketball League on Saturday, July 4. The game is scheduled to start at 11 PM IST. Here is a look at our IN vs HBE Dream11 prediction, IN vs HBE Dream11 team and the IN vs HBE Dream11 top picks.

IN vs HBE Dream11 preview

Ironi Naharia currently occupy the fourth place in the league standings. IN have played a total of 25 games in the tournament and have won 11 of those while suffering defeats on 14 occasions heading into this game. On the other hand, Hapoel Be’er Sheva are placed seventh on the points table. Out of the 25 games they've played, HBE have won 10 games and lost 15 games.

IN vs HBE Dream11 prediction: IN vs HBE Dream11 team from squads

IN vs HBE Dream11 prediction: IN vs HBE Dream11 team: IN squad

Eldar Yakov, Niv Misgav, Dominic Waters, Ofek Ben Yaakov, Tomer Cohen, Eyal Shulman, Ivan Almeida, Travis Warech, Egor Koulechov, Noam Akrish, Shalev Lugashi, Tony Gaffney, Italy Segev, Diamon Simpson

IN vs HBE Dream11 prediction: IN vs HBE Dream11 team: HBE squad

Adi Cohen-Saban, Chen Kraunik, Amir Bell, Itay Ben-Hamo, Paul Delaney, Spencer Weisz, Derick Sharp, Amit Simhon, Amit Suss, Rom Cornelius, Ben Eisenhardt, Ben Altit, Caleb Agada, Mohamed Abu-Arisha, Andriy Kulish, Evan Bruinsma, Joe Furstinger

IN vs HBE Dream11 team, predicted starting 5

IN vs HBE Dream11 team starting 5: IN

PG: Eldar Yakov

SG: Niv Misgav

SF: Dominic Waters

PF: Ofek Ben Yaakov

C: Tomer Cohen

IN vs HBE Dream11 team starting 5: HBE

PG: Adi Cohen-Saban

SG: Chen Kraunik

SF: Amir Bell

PF: Itay Ben-Hamo

C: Paul Delaney

IN vs HBE Dream11 top picks

Adi Cohen-Saban

Chen Kraunik

Eldar Yakov

Niv Misgav

IN vs HBE Dream11 team

IN vs HBE Dream11 prediction

As per our IN vs HBE Dream11 prediction, IN are favourites to win this game

Note: The IN vs HBE Dream11 prediction, IN vs HBE Dream11 top picks and IN vs HBE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The IN vs HBE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: HAPOEL BE’ER SHEVA)