Kevin Durant Defends Nets Teammate Kyrie Irving, Calls Kendrick Perkins A 'sell Out'

Kendrick Perkins was one of the few people who called out Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving for opposing the NBA restart in July. Irving, along with a few other NBA stars, was reported to be against the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World as it might prove to be a distraction from the ongoing protests in the country. Kevin Durant recently reacted to react to Perkins' criticism of Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins: Kevin Durant sell out comment on Kendrick Perkins

KD calls Kendrick Perkins a “sell out” on Instagram and then retweets a video of Perkins airballing a jumper 🍿 pic.twitter.com/q2MOgT7PvA — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 17, 2020

While Durant did not call out Perkins directly, he commented a post which quoted the retired NBA star, referring to him as a 'sell out'. He also retweeted a video after his comment which featured Perkins air balling a jumper. Though Durant was referring to Perkins comments on Irving, their online feud started this January, when Perkins named Russell Westbrook as the best player to play in the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant replied to Perkins' tweet, calling out his stats.

Kendrick Perkins' comments on Kyrie Irving

Kendrick Perkins sends shots at Kyrie Irving and says he’s ‘confused’



“If you take Kyrie Irving’s brain and put it in a bird right now, guess what that bird is going to do? It’s going to fly backwards.”



(🎥 @GetUpESPN )



pic.twitter.com/jOhMwEoO4O — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 17, 2020

While on ESPN's Get Up, Kendrick Perkins voiced his opinion on Irving opposing the NBA restart. As per Perkins, if one takes a look at Irving's brain, the bird would fly 'backwards' as Irving is 'confused' and 'is showing a lack of leadership'. While some Twitter users agreed with Perkins, many believed he was trying to please LeBron James, who is in support of the NBA restart at Walt Disney World. While Irving was reportedly stated that he was against the season as it would prove to be a distraction for the protests in the country, Perkins referred to Irving as the one who was 'distracting the whole situation' and was making 'zero sense'. Previously, there were also reports about Irving urging his Nets teammates to opt-out of the NBA restart and make a league of their own. However, Nets player Theo Pinson replied to the report, revealing that the news was fake.

According to reports, Irving was the one who conducted a conference call with over 80 NBA players, where they discussed the plan to play in Orlando along with regards to the social situation in the USA. Irving, along with players like Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley and Donovan Mitchell, were reported to be worried that resuming the league will distract people from the real issues. As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving wanted players to have a platform where they voiced their opinion about NBA's plan. Irving, who underwent shoulder surgery earlier this year, will be missing the rest of the season.

