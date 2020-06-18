Dwight Howard Sides With Kyrie Irving, Says Main Objective Is To 'raise Awareness'

On Wednesday, Dwight Howard released a statement about the NBA restart following rumours that he, Kyrie Irving and some other players want to 'halt' the league's plan. Previously, Howard's agent Charles Briscoe had stated that the Los Angeles Lakers centre is 'undecided' about his return. After the conference call involving over 80 players last week, Howard had released a statement via CNN to discuss the social situation in the USA.

Also read | Kyrie Irving leaves Nets group chat after fake news of forming new league spreads: Report

Dwight Howard supports Kyrie Irving in latest statement

Lakers center Dwight Howard: “Leaders sometimes become self serving and forget the people that they are supposed to represent...We support the NBA but in order to do that properly we must support every single one of us that represents that name." https://t.co/OAhwAkdoM2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2020

Also read | Kyrie Irving, Dwight Howard, Donovan Mitchell among players against NBA return: NBA bubble plan

As per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, Dwight Howard stated that irrespective of the criticism and retribution they face, they want to protect players who are afraid to protect themselves. He added that they are ready to ask all the uncomfortable questions that can lead everyone to 'truth and unity'. Howard also explained that even if they were 'sacrificed and disliked', it would be 'better for everyone as a whole in knowing their feeling as human beings are just as relevant as the ones who dominate'. Howard and Irving have been two of the most dominant voices discussing the NBA return, hesitant to return in July.

As of now, players have raised safety concerns about returning amid the coronavirus pandemic, even stating that NBA's return would distract people from the protests about racial inequality and George Floyd's murder on May 25. Following Floyd's murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer called Derek Chauvin, protests have been ongoing throughout the country as people asked for justice. Chauvin killed Floyd by pressing his knee to Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. Since then, Chauvin was fired and has been charged with second-degree murder and third-degree manslaughter.

Howard further added that while Irving might be sounding radical, he is '100% correct'. Howard said that they are 'no longer slaves, so every man has a right to transparency in order to make sound decisions'. He even spoke about Avery Bradley, who had stated decisions should be taken collectively and no 'based off of selfish agendas'. While previously talking to CNN, Howard had spoken about the importance of these protests, stating that basketball is not 'needed right now'. However, his plans to return to the league with the Lakers are still undecided. As per reports, players are supposed to travel to Orlando on July 7 and resume the season on July 30.

Also read | Why does LeBron James want the NBA restart while Kyrie Irving stands opposed? NBA bubble plan, NBA playoffs

As per Charania, Kyrie Irving has stated that he does not support the NBA's decision to travel to Orlando. He reportedly stated that he was against all the 'systematic racism' and thinks 'something smells a little fishy'. Irving, who is also the National Basketball Players Association's (NPA) vice-president, will be missing the season due to his shoulder surgery. Howard is a part of the Lakers, who are currently leading the Western Conference are one of the favourites to win the 2019-20 season.

Also read | NBA playoffs: Lakers' Dwight Howard 'undecided' about the NBA bubble plan return in July, sides with Kyrie Irving

(Image source: AP)