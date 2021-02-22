The Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Washington Wizards at the Staples Center on Monday, February 22. The NBA regular-season game between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 PM local time (Tuesday, February 23 at 8:30 AM IST). However, fans on social media have been curious to know whether or not Lakers superstar Anthony Davis will feature in the game against Scott Brooks' side.

Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star re-aggravates Achilles tendinosis

On Sunday, the Lakers confirmed that their big man Anthony Davis had aggravated tendinosis in his right Achilles during the defeat against the Denver Nuggets. The injury took place in the second half of the game when Davis bumped legs with Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic. Jokic's right knee made contact with Davis' right quad and when the Lakers star gathered his dribble after the foul was called and planted his foot, he appeared to aggravate his lower right leg. He clutched his leg below his calf after the play was whistled dead.

Anthony Davis leaves Lakers-Nuggets after suffering a lower leg injury. He was grabbing at his Achilles, but walked off gingerly under his own power.pic.twitter.com/wLtXrrrDQP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 15, 2021

Following the game, the Lakers staff advised Davis to undergo an MRI and the results showed no rupture of Davis' right Achilles tendon. However, it was later reported that Davis was set to spend "a few weeks" on the sidelines due to a calf strain. ESPN reported that Davis is unlikely to return to the Lakers lineup prior to the NBA's March 5-10 All-Star break.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Lakers star ruled out of clash against Wizards

Davis has continued to be listed as "out" on the Lakers' injury report card. Head coach Frank Vogel spoke to reporters on Thursday and revealed that Davis might be out of action for at least four weeks before he could return to the Lakers lineup. Davis was a key member of the Lakers squad that won the NBA championship last year and this season, he is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis was re-evaluated by team doctors tonight and he will be out four weeks. The Lakers want to give him time to fully recover. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 19, 2021

NBA live stream: Where to watch Wizards vs Lakers live?

There will be no live telecast or streaming of the game in India. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. In the USA, the Wizards vs Lakers live stream will be available on FuboTV. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - AP