Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Pelicans? Lakers Star Doubtful For The Game

The Los Angeles Lakers currently occupy the top spot in the Western Conference division and are favourites to clinch a playoffs berth in the next couple of weeks. The reason behind Lakers' great season has been solid contributions from LeBron James and new acquisition Anthony Davis. Davis, who was traded by New Orleans Pelicans in the summer, has been a perfect partner for James throughout the season.

In spite of suffering from calf injury in the last game, Anthony Davis did play against Boston Celtics. Even though fans will be expecting him to play against Pelicans, the question still remains - 'Is Anthony Davis playing tonight?' We analyse Anthony Davis' injury status.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis' injury during the game against Memphis was a minor one. He is still recovering from a finger sprain he suffered prior to the 2020 NBA All-Star break. He's also recovering from the fall on his back that sidelined him for five games. While he has played through pain throughout the season, the Lakers need to have a plan in place to keep him healthy for the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Here are his current stats

Anthony Davis has played a total of 48 games for the Lakers this season. He is currently averaging 26.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight?

Anthony Davis is unlikely to start the game against his former team - New Orleans Pelicans

Anthony Davis injury update: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight?

Despite a small injury against Memphis Grizzlies, Anthony Davis' return to the Lakers lineup against Boston Celtics was a major boost. There is no clear update from Lakers on whether Anthony Davis will play against New Orleans Pelicans or whether he will be rested for the game.

