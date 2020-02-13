Anthony Davis Quashes Feud With LeBron James, Calls Him Lakers' Best Player Right Now

Anthony Davis joined Los Angeles Lakers only in the summer but the 26-year-old has already forged a deadly partnership with his teammate LeBron James. And Davis believes LeBron James is the best player at his current side. The statement comes after rumours that the duo do not get along with each other.

“I try to lean on him as much as possible in those regards because he’s been there, he’s done this, he’s won multiple championships, and that’s something I wanna do.”



Anthony Davis talks about LeBron James at Lakers

Anthony Davis spoke to ESPN recently and shared some key things he learned from LeBron James. One thing Davis particularly noted was that he 'used to get really mad' after losing games. However, the forward revealed that LeBron helped him to curb his frustrations stating 'it's not the end of the world'.

Davis stated that he tends to 'lean on LeBron James' from time-to-time, aiming to replicate James' illustrious NBA career. Anthony Davis also lauded James' consistency at the top stating despite being in his 17th season, James is able to showcase some of his insane dunking skills.

"We joke about it but, the things he does in year 17 at 35 still amazes me, so I’ll give it to him right now.” - Anthony Davis on LeBron James

Anthony Davis left the New Orleans Pelicans for Lakers ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season. He was instantly a big hit in Los Angeles, helping the Lakers to the top of the Western Conference with an impressive 40-12 (win-loss) record. Davis has been the primary hitman at Lakers with LeBron James spraying assists from the back.

The 26-year-old is averaging 26.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season. Meanwhile, LeBron James is averaging 24.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and an impressive 10.7 assists this season.

Lakers will be facing Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night where they will be expected to win again and extend their lead at the top.

