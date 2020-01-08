The Debate
Anthony Davis Hurts His Back After Scary Fall Vs Knicks, Limps Back To The Locker Room

Basketball News

Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis fell down hard on his back during the Knicks vs Lakers game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST) at Staples Center.

Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis fell down hard on his back during the Knicks vs Lakers game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST). Davis was lying on the floor before being taken to the locker room. Davis landed on his back after defending a shot from New York Knicks Julius Randle. LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and other Lakersgathered around Anthony Davis with the medical staff, who was seen lying on the ground, visibly in pain. Though Davis was able to walk after the fall, he unable to do so without experiencing pain. Fans observed Davis limping back to the room with worried expressions on their faces. 

NBA 2019-20: Anthony Davis makes a scary fall during the Knicks vs Lakers game, limps back to the locker room

NBA reports claim that Davis' X-rays are negative. However, Anthony Davis is sore and has suffered from a sacral contusion. Davis did not return after the injury. Davis will reportedly miss two games before returning to the court. He had 5 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists before exiting the game. Lakers defeated the Knicks 117-87. 

NBA 2019-20: Kicks vs Lakers highlights

