Anthony Davis Hurts His Back After Scary Fall Vs Knicks, Limps Back To The Locker Room

Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis fell down hard on his back during the Knicks vs Lakers game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST). Davis was lying on the floor before being taken to the locker room. Davis landed on his back after defending a shot from New York Knicks Julius Randle. LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and other Lakersgathered around Anthony Davis with the medical staff, who was seen lying on the ground, visibly in pain. Though Davis was able to walk after the fall, he unable to do so without experiencing pain. Fans observed Davis limping back to the room with worried expressions on their faces.

Anthony Davis left for the locker room after a hard fall in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/ye0RBxg5Po — ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2020

Oh no. Anthony Davis is down after a hard fall. pic.twitter.com/VvhzEXUvOz — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 8, 2020

Anthony Davis gingerly walks off the court on his own after taking a scary fall on his lower back/tailbone. He was on the floor for several minutes being attended to by Lakers medical staff. pic.twitter.com/ulnyg9FGOr — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 8, 2020

X-rays on Anthony Davis' lower back came back negative, according to his agent Rich Paul. Davis, is sore though, per Paul. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 8, 2020

Anthony Davis won’t return tonight after suffering a sacral contusion. X-Rays were negative. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 8, 2020

NBA reports claim that Davis' X-rays are negative. However, Anthony Davis is sore and has suffered from a sacral contusion. Davis did not return after the injury. Davis will reportedly miss two games before returning to the court. He had 5 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists before exiting the game. Lakers defeated the Knicks 117-87.

