Is Bam Adebayo Playing Tonight? Heat Star Remains Doubtful For Game 4 Vs Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers can take a 3-1 lead or the Miami Heat can square things up when the two teams meet at the AdventHealth Arena on Tuesday, October 6, for Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals. Lakers vs Heat Game 4 is scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm ET (Wednesday, 6:30 am IST). However, the main question for concerned Heat fans is about Bam Adebayo's injury.

NBA Finals: Lakers vs Heat Game 4 preview

The LA Lakers appeared to take their foot off the gas for the first time in the NBA Finals against Miami Heat in Game 3 and were made to pay. Frank Vogel's side cruised to a 2-0 lead in the series as they recorded two wins (116-98 and 124-114) against Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat. However, the last time these two teams met, the Heat proved that they weren't going down without a fight

In Game 3, Heat talisman Jimmy Butler stole the show by scoring 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to guide his team to a 115-104 win over the Lakers. What was more impressive about the win was the fact that the Heat got their victory without two key players - Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic - both injured. However, with the series still favouring the Lakers 2-1, the Heat will be hopeful of their star players returning from injury as the NBA Finals head into Game 4, often described as the pivotal game of the series.

Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight? Miami Heat provide Bam Adebayo injury update

Ahead of Game 4, Miami Heat took to social media to post an update over the fitness of their power forward, Bam Adebayo. Adebayo has been dealing with multiple upper-body injuries throughout the playoffs and played through a shoulder injury in the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics last month. However, the 23-year-old has been sidelined since midway through Game 1 of the NBA Finals with a neck strain.

“I’m getting better. It’s up to the medical staff… I’m trying to get back as quickly as possible. It’s really day-to-day. When they say I’m ready to play I’ll be out there.” - Bam Adebayo (neck strain) on his status — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 5, 2020

Reports previously claimed that Bam Adebayo would be "doubtful" for Game 4 of the NBA Finals but on Monday, the Heat star himself provided an update on his injury. "I'm getting better, but it's up to the medical team to decide. It's day-to-day but when they say I'm ready to play, you'll see me out there." Although Heat fans would love to see Adebayo take the field in Game 4, the Eastern Conference giants might opt not to risk him tonight and instead bring the NBA All-Star back into the mix for Game 5.

Image Credits - Bam Adebayo Instagram