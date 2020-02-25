Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight Against Celtics? When Is Damian Lillard Coming Back?

Portland Trail Blazers will play against Boston Celtics in their next NBA game. Portland Trail Blazers are on the ninth spot of the Western Conference table and have maintained a win-loss record of 26-32 so far in the season. They won their last game against Detroit Pistons by a 107-104 margin. However, the big question remains, 'is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Celtics?' Damian Lillard picked up a 'groin strain' before the All-Star break and has missed two Portland Trail Blazers games already.

Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Celtics?

The answer to the 'Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Celtics?' question is clearly a no. Damian Lillard was expected to be out of Portland Trail Blazers' squad for a minimum of 3 to 5 games. As the situation stands, he is all set to miss his third consecutive game for the Blazers. Lillard last featured for the Blazers in their loss against Memphis Grizzlies on February 12, 2020. Casey Holdahl, reporter of Trail Blazers' site, initially reported that Lillard was missing from Trail Blazers' practice on Thursday and is likely to miss 3-4 games.

When is Damian Lillard going to return?

Damian Lillard might make a comeback during Portland Trail Blazers' away game against Indiana Pacers on February 27, 2020. One can possibly assume that he will be fit to play against Atlanta on February 29, if not before that. However, the question of 'is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Celtics?' has a solid answer. It is that he will not be seen on the court for sure. His fans might be missing his presence but the 29-year-old won't be taking any chances with his injury.

Portland Trail Blazers' official reporter on the 'is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Celtics?' question

Damian Lillard (right groin strain) is out for Tuesday’s game against Boston. Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) remain out as well. — Jamie Goldberg (@Jamiebgoldberg) February 24, 2020

