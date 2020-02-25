Michael Jordan Talks Up Crying Face Meme In His Kobe Bryant Speech, Vanessa Bryant Smiles

The world honoured Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at a public memorial ceremony at the Lakers home Staples Center on Monday, February 24. NBA legend Michael Jordan was the one to deliver the eulogy during the Kobe Bryant memorial. However, Michael Jordan managed to make the entire stadium break into a smile after he mentioned his crying meme face.

Kobe Bryant memorial: Michael Jordan speech on Kobe Bryant makes Vanessa Bryant smile

Michael Jordan's Kobe Bryant memorial speech was emotional before he joked about having created a new Micheal Jordan crying face meme. Towards the end of his speech, Michael Jordan said that he told his wife that he did not want to deliver a speech as it could result in a new Michael Jordan crying face meme. The entire stadium, who were in tears during Michael Jordan's speech, laughed after Jordan cracked the joke. The camera even spanned over Vanessa Bryant, who managed to smile after Michael Jordan's joke.

Michael Jordan even talked about how people were usually surprised that he and Kobe Bryant were close friends. Jordan added that while people were busy comparing him and Bryant, all he wanted to do was talk to Kobe Bryant. Jordan talked about how Bryant was like his younger sibling, and would always reach out during odd hours. When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of Michael Jordan died with him. Jordan promised to live with their memories and knew that he tried to help in every way he could.

Michael Jordan crying face meme

The old Michael Jordan crying face meme originated from his Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on September 11, 2009. The meme had been so popular, that President Barack Obama had joked about Jordan being more than just a meme. Jordan had also revealed that he had found the meme funny.

