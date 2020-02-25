Was LeBron James At The Kobe Bryant Memorial? Fans Curious About James Not Being Filmed

The NBA world honoured Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at their memorial service on February 24 at the Lakers home Staples Center. The ceremony was live-streamed on YouTube and shot various NBA stars like Warriors Stephen Curry and Lakers Anthony Davis attended the ceremony. However, fans later questioned 'Was LeBron James at the Kobe Bryant memorial?'.

Kobe Bryant memorial: Was LeBron James at the Kobe Bryant memorial?

Now while fans asked 'was LeBron James at the Kobe Bryant memorial?', Los Angeles Times had reported that the Lakers star was in attendance. Some people thought it was not correct that James was not filmed at the ceremony. However, some said that he might have asked not to be filmed during the Kobe Bryant memorial out of respect.

'Was LeBron James at the Kobe Bryant memorial?' Fans curious about LeBron James

According to LA times he was there.. weird that there’s no photos or anything. pic.twitter.com/KiKEqoDnrU — easyEG (@EasyEG702) February 24, 2020

Anyone know where @KingJames was.... I seen everyone here at Kobe's memorial but him. #Lebron #LebronJames — DoZay (@DoZay1) February 24, 2020

LeBron James clearly negotiated that NO cameras could capture him during the ceremony #kobe #KobeFarewell #kobememorial — B Sweet (@b_savory) February 24, 2020

So the paper saying he was there means he was there??? IF HE WAS THERE, he likely would have been shown just once, right?!?! — CBMcKinney (@cb_kinney) February 24, 2020

Not if he asks politely to not be filmed so you know Kobe could be respected — CelticsGOAT (@Celtics_Goat) February 24, 2020

Was LeBron James at the Kobe Bryant memorial? LeBron posted on Instagram and Twitter ahead of the memorial

2/24 ♾💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2020

Though LeBron James was not personally seen at the Kobe Bryant memorial, he paid his respects to him via social media. On Twitter, he wrote '2/24' and added a purple and yellow heart. On his Instagram, he posted a photo consisting of the same symbols while adding a caption that said 'Mamba Forever'. However, fans still do not know the answer to the question – 'was LeBron James at the Kobe Bryant memorial?'.

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

A day before Kobe Bryant's death, LeBron James crossed the Lakers legend on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Kobe Bryant's last social media posts were also about LeBron James, congratulating the younger NBA star. During Kobe Bryant's death, James and the Lakers were travelling back from Bryant's hometown Philadelphia.

The morning of his death, LeBron James was seen crying and hugging people after exiting the plane in LA. This NBA season, Kobe Bryant had started attending NBA games again thanks to his daughter Gianna. During some Lakers games, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant interacted during the games, the photos of which James uploaded in his statement on Bryant and Gianna's death.

