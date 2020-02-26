Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Grizzlies? Rockets Star Could Undergo Load Management

The Houston Rockets led by their talisman James Harden and Russel Westbrook are eyeing a place in playoffs. They currently occupy the fourth spot in the Western Conference with 37 wins and 20 losses in the entire season. The Rockets are a good team with their sights set on the second spot in the West. The Rockets average 118.6 points per game, which is the second-most in the league, but they average 21.5 assists per game, which is the second-lowest in the league. They attempt a league-high 44.1 three-pointers and make a league-high 15.5 threes per game.

Is James Harden playing tonight? Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies

The Rockets (37-20) have won eight of their last 10 games, including their last four in a row. This marks their second and final game of a homestand, as they look to build on two consecutive home wins and add to their 20-8 home record. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (28-29) are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have lost their last three in a row. This marks the fourth and final game of a road trip for the Grizzlies, as they look to get back on track and add to their 12-16 road record.

Also Read: Is James Harden playing tonight? James Harden's 37 Points Leads Rockets Over Knicks 123-112

Is James Harden playing tonight? James Harden injury

Currently, James Harden is injury-free and will be available for Rockets next game against Memphis Grizzlies. The Rockets guard previously missed a couple of games due to thigh injury. Harden had hurt his thigh in a collision with Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Also Read: Is James Harden playing tonight? James Harden And Russell Westbrook's Chemistry Is Evident Even While Playing Spades

Is James Harden playing tonight? James Harden current stats

James Harden has played in 54 games for the Houston Rockets. He currently averages 35.3 points per game, 6.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists. Currently, he is shooting 35.9 % from beyond the arc and 86.4 % from the free-throw line.

Also Read: Is James Harden playing tonight? Russell Westbrook, James Harden Reveal Late Nipsey Hussle's Plan To Start Sports Agency

Also Read: Is James Harden playing tonight? Charles Barkley Calls James Harden And The Houston Rockets 'munchkins'