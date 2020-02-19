Russell Westbrook, James Harden Reveal Late Nipsey Hussle's Plan To Start Sports Agency

Houston Rockets duo Russell Westbrook and James Harden recently had an interview with GQ, where the duo got the opportunity to talk about their friendship with the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. The Rockets duo recalled learning of his death while also admitting that Nipsey Hussle planned to start a sports agency in Los Angeles.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden reveal that Nipsey Hussle was planning to start a sports agency.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden talk about their friendship with Nipsey Hussle

Russell Westbrook admitted that James Harden was the first person he called when the heard about Nipsey Hussle's tragic death in 2019. Westbrook further praised Nipsey Hussle for impact in LA. James Harden revealed that just months prior to his death, Nipsey Hussle discussed his plans for starting a Marathon Sports agency. Harden further added that the sports agency would work in uplifting the LA community.

While Harden admitted that he thought the idea of a sports academy was impossible, he added that it is one of his goals now.

"So me, him, and [James' manager] Zo and all the homies, we were just talking about it. We just had an in-depth conversation, smoking a cigar in the back, just chopping it up about how big we can make this. And then one day I'm sitting back in Vegas, and I get the phone call, and I'm like, It's impossible." I still want to figure out how to make happen. Like, that's one of my goals. - James Harden on Nipsey Hussle Sports Agency

Russell Westbrook talks defining the Rockets era

Russell Westbrook added that the only thing that could define the Harden-Westbrook Rockets era is an NBA Championship. While the duo has individually accomplished everything in the NBA, Westbrook says winning a championship would put them in the conversation with the greats.

James Harden & Russell Westbrook in the latest @GQMagazine!



If OKC doesn't trade you in 2012, James, would y'all have a chip by now?

Harden: Man, hell yeah!

Westbrook: That's easy.



Story: https://t.co/XjR5V4W18M

Photography: Sebastian Mader pic.twitter.com/AseOYB3KU9 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 18, 2020

How did Nipsey Hussle die?

A rapper and activist, Nipsey Hussle died on March 31, 2019, after being shot 10 times in the parking lot of Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles. Two others were wounded along with Hussle. LA Police Department subsequently hired Eric Ronald Holder Jr. a suspect for the murder of the rapper.

