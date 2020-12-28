Is James Harden Playing Vs Nuggets? Rockets Team News For Game Against Denver

After their OT loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Houston Rockets are ready to face the Denver Nuggets. The game is scheduled on Monday, 9:00 PM EST (Tuesday, 7:30 AM IST) at the Pepsi Center. The Nuggets are on a two-game streak they will like to extend, while the Rockets will hope to bounce back after their loss.

Is James Harden playing tonight? When is James Harden coming back?

Harden, as of now, is playing the game against the Nuggets.

When did James Harden return to court?

Last night @JHarden13 went beast mode and became the first player in @NBAHistory with 40+ points and 15+ assists in their first game of the season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/opK8MZU5e8 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 27, 2020

James Harden returned to the NBA court during the Rockets' season-opener against the Trail Blazers. Shaking off all the pre-season game rust, Harden dropped 44 points, becoming the first player in NBA history to score 40-plus points and 15-plus assists during their season-opener. Harden's game comes after the NBA levied a $50,000 fine on him for COVID-19 protocol violation.

Harden trade news

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are among recent teams that have had conversations with Houston centered around James Harden, per Woj



(h/t @hoopsview ) pic.twitter.com/51Oycwxc06 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 25, 2020

A list that started with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets as possible locations, has now expanded to the Portland Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics for Harden. Earlier, with the 76ers and the Nets, the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks were also on the list. However, a Harden to Trail Blazers or the Celtics trade might be difficult to crack as the season progresses. As of now, Harden has two seasons left on his contract, along with a $47.3 million player option (2022-23 season).

James Harden injury update

As of now, Harden is not reported to have any injury. However, he was called out for having gained weight this offseason. This coincided with his outing, which he has claimed was not to a strip club. However, he was asked to isolate for a few days before he was cleared to play against the Trail Blazers. Harden has been under fire this entire offseason, with people doubting his ability to lead the team to an NBA title.

(Image credits: Houston Rockets Instagram)