Celtics Stars React Negatively To James Harden's Interest In Blockbuster Boston Trade

James Harden wants out of Houston and his wishlist has grown longer having added the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers to his preferred destinations. The 31-year-old has cut a frustrated figure with the Rockets and has been demanding a trade away this offseason, but the move has so far failed to materialise. The Beard is one of the finest players in NBA at the present moment but given his contract situation and Rockets' demands, Harden is having a hard time to seal his exit.

James Harden to Celtics? Boston stars react cryptically to Harden rumours

According to The Athletic, Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers have been added to the James Harden trade wishlist as the Rockets star continues to push for a move away. The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers were the first teams to earn that distinction back in mid-December, with Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks added to the last weeks later. Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks have already distanced themselves from a James Harden trade, while the Philadelphia 76ers' Daryl Morey ruled out a move for Ben Simmons.

And while Boston have the means and the purpose to trade, it is unlikely that Celtics will go down that road. The trade will cost Celtics Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart along with a collection of future first-round draft picks. While adding Harden to their roster makes them definite contenders, Boston see potential in Brown and his partnership with Jayson Tatum, and the two combined brilliantly in their opening day win over Milwaukee. While the Celtics were brushed aside by the Nets on Christmas Day, Tatum and Brown were in fine form combing for 47 points.

For those wondering about the Semi Ojeleye quote floating around regarding Harden, here it is via his Twitch stream.



“What do you think about Harden rumors coming to Boston? Honestly, I don’t know if he’d fit.” pic.twitter.com/06UlVlesLY — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) December 25, 2020

From JB’s Instagram tonight. Damn straight. pic.twitter.com/Gh7Rzkn3gG — Jonah Michael (@JonahB1793) December 25, 2020

Furthermore, Celtics players have already shown signs that they wouldn't want James Harden on their team. Celtics’ Semi Ojeleye recently expressed his doubts on whether the Rockets star would fit the team. The 26-year-old said on his Twitch stream, "Honestly, I don’t know if he’d fit" when quizzed about his opinion on the Beard's potential move to Boston. Soon, Jaylen Brown posted a photo on his Instagram story that showed him flexing on Harden. The 31-year-old had amassed a massive 42-point haul when the C's visited Houston last season but faded to a 7-for-24 overall and 4-for-17 from three-point range during his visit to Boston.

