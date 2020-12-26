James Harden Adds Celtics, Trail Blazers To Trade Wishlist After String Of Controversies

Days after the Houston Rockets' exit from the playoffs, reports hinted at James Harden wanting to move and play for a title contender. A list that started with Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets as possible locations, has now expanded to the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics. However, with the 2020-21 season already underway, a Harden to Celtics or Trail Blazers move seems unlikely.

James Harden trade wishlist extends to Trail Blazers, Celtics?

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are among recent teams that have had conversations with Houston centered around James Harden, per Woj



(h/t @hoopsview ) pic.twitter.com/51Oycwxc06 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 25, 2020

As of now, Harden's holiday list has extended to two more teams. Earlier, with 76ers and Nets, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks were also on the list. However, a Harden to Trail Blazers or Celtics trade might be difficult to crack as the season progresses. As of now, Harden has two seasons on his contract left, along with a $47.3 million player option (2022-23 season).

James Harden to Warriors?

Some weeks ago, Harden was also linked to the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, the Golden State made a call inquiring about a trade. Later, Steph Curry adressed the rumours, putting the trade talk to Warriors to rest for some time. However, some reports add that with Klay Thompson sidelined, the team is considering other options.

On the other hand, Harden was slapped with a $50,000 fine for violating NBA safety protocols. He will also be forfeiting $573,000 for each game he missed. While Harden might not have visited a strip club, players cannot attend indoor social gathering with 15 or more people. Additionally, this also bars him from entering bars, clubs, lounges and other such places.

James Harden clarified that the event in question was not at a strip club. By doing so, he admits violating the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, which prohibit players from going to bars, lounges or clubs or social events with more than 15 people. pic.twitter.com/K7GnJTxGBo — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 23, 2020

This news came as the Rockets and Thunder opener on Wednesday (Thursday morning IST) was postponed. "Three Houston Rockets players have returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for coronavirus under the NBA’s testing program," NBA said in a statement, pushing the game ahead as the Rockets did not have eight players. Additionally, Harden was to quarantine and isolate till Friday.

(Image credits: AP)