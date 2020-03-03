Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight Against Nets? Celtics PF's Illness Update And Availability

Brooklyn Nets will come up against NBA’s fifth-rated offensive team on Tuesday night. They'll be visiting Boston to play the Celtics. Celtics and Nets are scheduled to face-off on March 3, 7:30 pm ET (March 4, 6 am IST). However, the major question for the Boston outfit is this - is Jason Tatum playing tonight against the Nets?

Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight? Celtics vs Nets preview

The Nets are coming off some unusually lacklustre defensive displays since the past week or so. They gave up 141 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The visiting side have lost four of their previous five games and are coming against a Celtics' team with a 41-18 win-loss record. They are placed third in the Eastern Conference and are only one game behind second-placed Toronto.

Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight? If not, when is Jayson Tatum coming back?

Jayson Tatum contributed 23 points and seven rebounds in his 26 minutes of action in the blowout victory over the Grizzlies on January 24. However, with just five minutes to play in the third quarter, Celtics were dealt with a Jayson Tatum injury blow.

Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight? News from the Celtics camp

Boston Celtics have not yet confirmed whether Jayson Tatum will make it in time for the game against the Nets. They have kept speculations open about a Jayson Tatum return.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Brooklyn:



Marcus Smart (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Jayson Tatum (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Kemba Walker (sore left knee) - PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 2, 2020

Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight? If not, when is Jayson Tatum coming back? Jayson Tatum injury update

Reports from the Boston Celtics camp don't have a definitive answer to the 'is Jayson Tatum playing tonight' question. However, the answer seems to be leaning towards a 'no'. In an update shared on their official Twitter account, Boston Celtics listed Jayson Tatum as questionable. Fans in India can catch the Celtics vs Nets game on Sony Ten 1 on March 4 (6 am IST).