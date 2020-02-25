Joel Embiid Drops Career-high 49 Points Vs Hawks, Woos Philly Fans With Victory Dance

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was on fire on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST) as he dropped a career-high 49 points during 76ers' 129-112 win over Atlanta Hawks. Embiid topped his impressive performance at the Wells Fargo Center with a special 'Joel Embiid dance' show.

Joel Embiid career-high points or Joel Embiid dance?

76ers currently hold the best home record in the league 26-2 (win-loss), despite being only fifth in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia once again made their home advantage count as Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and others combined to dish out a dominating performance against the Hawks. Embiid enjoyed his side's dominance as he dropped 49 points. The 25-year-old also added 14 rebounds, three each of assists and steals and one block.

Check out the Joel Embiid dance here

Joel Embiid career-high cele pic.twitter.com/1ol3IdLgBb — Joel Wobiid (@WorldWideWob) February 25, 2020

It was fitting that Joel Embiid got the opportunity to sign-off from the game with a powerful three-pointer. As the clock hit zero, Embiid rushed toward the Philadelphia fans before hitting some neat dancing moves in the backcourt.

Joel Embiid career-high points: Joel Embiid MVP chants

Unsurprisingly, after such an impressive performance, the Philadelphia faithful greeted Embiid with the loudest MVP chants this season.

SIXERS WIN 129-112 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/NaMyqwrQHZ — Sixers Nation (36-22) (@PHLSixersNation) February 25, 2020

Hawks vs 76ers Highlights: Joel Embiid rolls on with MOTM show

With a 36-22 (win-loss) record, 76ers close in on their Eastern Conference rivals Miami Heat, who are 36-21 this season. 76ers will be up against Cleveland Cavaliers next on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Hawks succumbed to their 42nd loss of the season (17 wins) to remain 14th in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young had a decent outing scoring 28 points while also adding 10 assists. Hawks will be up against Orlando Magic next.

