Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? Brooklyn Nets Vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets will be hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, 7:30 PM EST (Friday, 6:00 AM IST). While they have lost four and won four, Philadelphia are currently on a five-game winning streak. Though the Nets are considered championship contenders, they will have to play the next game without Kevin Durant.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets star will miss games because of NBA protocols

No, Kevin Durant will not play against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets might find it difficult to limit the 76ers, with even Spencer Dinwiddie out with an ACL. After the game against the Utah Jazz before this, Durant is expected to return on January 12 against the Denver Nuggets. Without Durant and Dinwiddie, the team relies more on Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert.

Kevin Durant quarantine details

As per multiple reports, Durant has to quarantine because he was exposed to someone who had contracted COVID-19. Now, due to the NBA protocols, he will be quarantined for a week. While he tested positive and recovered last year, the rules do not exempt Durant. As per reports, he has tested negative three times and still has antibodies present in his body.

Considering his Achilles recovery, the Nets had always been planning on resting their star player, especially during back-to-back encounters. After missing one whole season, Durant is averaging 28.2 points, 7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 51.4% from the field.

Kevin Durant this season:



28.2 PPG - 6.2 RPG - 4.4 APG - 1.4 SPG - 1.0 BPG - 51 FG% - 50 3P% - 90 FT% - 33 MPG



Love seeing KD back and absolutely balling. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gt5dHhfDK8 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 3, 2021

Kevin Durant NBA protocols

Kevin Durant's facing a 7-day quarantine under league protocols because of exposure to a positive COVID-19 case, sources tell ESPN. He had the coronavirus in May, continues to register antibodies and has tested negative in multiple recents tests. He'd miss 4 games in next week. https://t.co/HFHFKHolte — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 4, 2021

NBA live stream: Nets vs 76ers live stream

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

