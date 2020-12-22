Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? Nets Star Faces Old Teammates On NBA Return

After a year-long wait, Kevin Durant will make his regular-season debut with the Brooklyn Nets. Durant, injured for the entire 2019-20 campaign, returned to the floor with the preseason games, and will face his former team – the Golden State Warriors – on December 22, 7:00 PM EST (December 23, 5:30 AM IST) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Also read | Kevin Durant denies talking to James Harden over potential Brooklyn Nets move

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs Warriors?

Durant, along with Kyrie Irving, will be playing the season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

Also read | Kevin Durant claims James Harden trade rumours don't affect him as new NBA season nears

NBA live stream details

US fans

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan.

TV Channel – TNT

NBA live stream for India

The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy NBA League Pass to watch live games.

NBA live stream in UK and Canada

UK – Sky Sports

Canada – SportsNet and TSN

Note: Fans all over the world can also buy the NBA League Pass to stream every game.

Kevin Durant injury

Last year, Durant ruptured his Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He injured himself during the second quarter, ultimately leaving the Warriors for the Nets during offseason. Now, after around 18 months and a COVID-19 diagnosis, Durant will make his NBA debut for the Nets.

Also read | Kevin Durant finally makes debut for the Nets, returns to court after incredible 552 days

Kevin Durant on his old Warriors team;



“Definitely miss my guys, I can’t lie.”



(via @NBCSWarriors, @gswchris) pic.twitter.com/EnLgBIkNA8 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 21, 2020

Kevin Durant vs Warriors preview

"I'm very grateful for my time in the Bay Area. I'll always be a Warrior in my heart," Durant said while speaking about his time with the Warriors, excited to open the season. While the Warriors have Steph Curry back after his broken hand last October, they will be missing Klay Thompson – who injured his Achilles days before the season started.

Kevon Looney, Marquese Chriss, and rookie James Wiseman will look to complement Curry, who has Eric Paschall, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, and Kelly Oubre Jr (acquired via trade), to help him start.

The Nets, at full strength with head coach Steve Nash, are already being hailed as playoff contenders. Durant performed well during offseason, with Irving scoring 17 points in their last preseason encounter, entering the season on a high note.

Also read | Kevin Durant speaks on Achilles injury and return for Brooklyn Nets

First day of winter today

First day of season tomorrow pic.twitter.com/CfaAfrkuq6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 22, 2020

Warriors vs Nets prediction

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Nets start possibly as the favourites to beat Steph Curry and the Warriors.

(Image credits: Brooklyn Nets Instagram)