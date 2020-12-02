Kevin Durant Denies Talking To James Harden Over Potential Brooklyn Nets Move

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has denied talk of possibly trying to recruit Houston Rockets star James Harden ahead of the new season. Harden has been linked with a move out of Houston and reports had earlier suggested that Nets were one of the possible landing spots for the 31-year-old. Harden and Durant were teammates during their time together at Oklahoma City Thunder, before the latter's move to the Rockets in 2012.

Also Read: Damian Lillard To Opt Out Of The Tokyo Olympics If Trail Blazers Make 2021 NBA Finals?

James Harden to Nets: Kevin Durant denies rumours recruiting Rockets star

Earlier in November, The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania had reported that James Harden was increasingly considering a trade to the Nets. The idea of a reunion with Kevin Durant and the presence of Kyrie Irving massively appealed to the 31-year-old, with Kelly Iko and David Aldridge of The Athletic reporting that Harden “loved” the time he spent with Durant in OKC and would even watch old Thunder games. However, no move has materialised as of yet.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Kobe Bryant's Advice, Calls LeBron James His 'idol'

Rumours has suggested that Kevin Durant was keen on adding James Harden to the Nets roster, but the former Golden State Warriors star has denied those claims. While talking to the media on Tuesday, Durant said the rumours were false and that it is up to the front office to make the James Harden to Nets trade. The 32-year-old said that anyone can make up stories these days band he was only focused on his rehab. Durant said that he heard all the noise that James potentially wanted to come to the Nets but nothing was set in stone so he, like the rest of the Nets roste, did not think much about it.

Also Read: Steph Curry To Be Held Responsible For Friend And Rapper Drake's Recent Knee Injury?

The two-time MVP missed all of last season rehabbing his torn Achilles suffered in the 2019 Finals playing for Golden State against eventual champions Toronto Raptors. The Nets would hope that a full-fit Kevin Durant along with Kyrie Irving can make the desired as they look to go all the way this season. Whether James Harden features in the plan, it is unknown. The Beard is owed $131.5 million over the next three seasons and was considering his future while Rockets teammate Russell Westbrook wanted out of the team.

Also Read: Mavericks Exercise All-Star Luka Doncic's Fourth Year Team Option: Reports

(Image Courtesy: James Harden, Kevin Durant Instagram)