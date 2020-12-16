Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Suns? Lakers Star's Availability For Pre-season Game

LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat out the first two preseason games for the Los Angeles Lakers. Having played the NBA Finals in October, not many expected the Lakers to play their star duo right at the beginning of the NBA preseason. As per reports, the team is currently focusing on their defence, aiming to win a back-to-back title.

Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Suns?

As per recent reports, LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be playing the Lakers preseason games against the Phoenix Suns. After the Lakers last game, head coach Frank Vogel hinted that James and Davis would play the game against the Suns. However, Alex Carus – due to his hip flexor strain – might not play.

"I do plan on playing AD and LeBron some first-half minutes just to kind of get their feet wet, and as of right now I think everybody else will be available,” Vogel said. Caruso, however, is doubtful and will be listed as so. He also spoke about the virus and protocols, which is an obvious problem for players and teams. "We’re at the mercy of the virus and the protocols," he added.

While Davis and James will play against the Suns, James was apparently unhappy with the league starting so soon. With a short offseason, teams like the Lakers and Miami Heat have had minimum time to prepare themselves. Earlier reports state that James could sit out the start of the season, taking more days to rest his body.

LeBron James practice

Lakers vs Suns live stream

Fans will have multiple ways to watch the games. In the USA, various streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu will stream the games live for you. The subscriptions for games are free, while a free trial period for most is usually available. In India, fans can watch the games on the NBA app. However, to start the game, one will have to get an NBA League Pass subscription. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content.

Lakers fixtures

Wednesday, December 16 (Thursday, December 17 IST) – Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns – 9:00 PM EST (7:30 AM IST)

Friday, December 18 (Saturday, December 19 IST) – Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns – 10:30 PM EST (9:00 AM IST)

(Image credits: AP)