"It's Totally Different": LeBron James On Giannis' New $228.2 MILLION Contract Extension

Possibly the top two players in the league right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James have signed extensions with their respective teams. This year, the Bucks suffered another disappointing loss during the postseason, prompting people to question the team – and Giannis' role in it, MVP or not. James, on the other hand, won his fourth title after he led the Lakers to their 17th NBA championship.

Also read | LeBron James named NBA's Best Player over Giannis in survey of scouts, executives

LeBron James on Giannis contract extension

LeBron James shares his reaction to Giannis' historic deal: "My situation and his situation, there's no similarities in it. It's totally different." pic.twitter.com/jQBJa09nHE — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 15, 2020

While both LeBron James and Giannis might have signed contract extensions, their similarities end there. In a recent interview, James spoke about Giannis' contract, and how he cannot relate to the situation. The Akron-native was, however, impressed that Giannis chose to stay.

James, 35, left the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010 to go play with the Miami Heat – where he won two titles. He was heavily criticized for his move, though he later returned to the Cavaliers to help them win a championship in 2016. Giannis, meanwhile, has chosen to stay with the Bucks, despite the lack of an NBA title.

“I don’t know if I can relate to his situation at all,” LeBron said, adding that their situations, at the end of the day, are "totally different". The four-time NBA Finals MVP explained that the Bucks are trying to build something around him. "Obviously, they did enough to keep him there and I think it’s great he’s staying there and committed to that franchise.”

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo net worth: 'Greek Freak' signs record $228.2M contract with Bucks

Giannis contract details

Breaking: Giannis Antetokounmpo says he is signing a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP will sign a five-year, $228.2 million supermax extension with the franchise, the largest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2020

Giannis and Bucks agreed upon a $228.2 million supermax extension – the largest deal yet in NBA history. As per reports, the 2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year will have an opt-out clause in 2025. Additionally, Giannis is guaranteed $256 million over his next six NBA campaigns with a $45.6 million per annum average.

Also read | Bucks co-owners convinced Giannis to sign Supermax contract after 'hours of meeting'

LeBron James contract

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

His previous four-year contract with the Lakers lasted till the 2021-22 season. As per reports, the four-time NBA champion will be earning $39 million for the 2020-21 season. He will be making over $41 million and $44 million over the next two seasons, by the end of which he will be 39.

Also read | Largest NBA contract ever: Giannis Antetokounmpo deal breakdown, salary and other details

(Image credits: AP)