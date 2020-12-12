NBA Pre-season Live Stream: How To Watch Games Online, TV Channel And All Fixtures

After a short offseason, the NBA will return this month. With the pre-season games beginning on Friday (Saturday IST), the league is warming up for the regular-season to begin on December 22. The season will be played with the COVID-19 protocols in place, since outbreaks in the NFL and MLB have affected the season. The preseason games will continue till December 19.

NBA pre-season live stream details: How to watch NBA pre-season

Fans will have multiple ways to watch the games. In the USA, various streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu will stream the games live for you. The subscriptions for games are free, while a free trial period for most is usually available. In India, fans can watch the games on the NBA app. However, to start the game, one will have to get an NBA League Pass subscription. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content.

What is the NBA pre-season channel?

There’s nothing like the NBA. Where else does everything you love happen in one place? Only here.



Season begins December 22nd. Watch on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. #OnlyHere #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/2FzsB8ir0n — NBA (@NBA) December 10, 2020

NBA pre-season fixtures

Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 IST)

San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder – 7:00 PM EST (5:30 AM IST)

Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets – 7:00 PM EST (5:30 AM IST)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers – 7:00 PM EST (5:30 AM IST)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies – 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks – 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors – 8:30 PM EST (7:00 AM IST)

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz – 9:00 PM EST (7:30 AM IST)

Sunday, December 13 (Monday, December 14 IST)

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks – 5:00 PM EST (3:30 AM IST)

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets – 6:00 PM EST (4:30 AM IST)

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons – 7:00 PM EST (5:30 AM IST)

Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls – 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers – 8:30 PM EST (7:00 AM IST)

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers – 9:00 PM EST (7:30 AM IST)

Monday, December 14 (Tuesday, December 15)

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers – 6:00 PM EST (4:30 AM IST)

Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets – 7:00 PM EST (5:30 AM IST)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat – 7:00 PM EST (5:30 AM IST)

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks – 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves – 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz – 9:00 PM EST (7:30 AM IST)

Tuesday, December 15 (Wednesday, December 16 IST)

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers – 7:30 PM EST (6:00 AM IST)

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets – 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings – 10:00 PM EST (8:30 AM IST)

Wednesday, December 16 (Thursday, December 17 IST)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks – 7:30 PM EST (6:00 AM IST)

Chicago Bulls vs Oklahoma City Thunder – 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns – 9:00 PM EST (7:30 AM IST)

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets – 9:00 PM EST (7:30 AM IST)

Thursday, December 17 (Friday, December 18 IST)

Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards – 7:00 PM EST (5:30 AM IST)

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic – 7:00 PM EST (5:30 AM IST)

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets – 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies – 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks – 8:30 PM EST (7:00 AM IST)

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings – 9:00 PM EST (7:30 AM IST)

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers – 10:00 PM EST (8:30 AM IST)

Friday, December 18 (Saturday, December 19 IST)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers – 6:00 PM EST (4:30 AM IST)

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors – 7:00 PM EST (5:30 AM IST)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks – 7:30 PM EST (6:00 AM IST)

Chicago Bulls vs Oklahoma City Thunder – 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans – 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics – 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets – 9:00 PM EST (7:30 AM IST)

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns – 10:30 PM EST (9:00 AM IST)

Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20)

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic – 7:00 PM EST (5:30 AM IST)

Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards – 7:00 PM EST (5:30 AM IST)

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies – 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

