Is LeBron James Retiring? Lakers Star Provides BIG Update On Career Timeline

At 36, LeBron James is still dominating the league. The four-time NBA Champion is known to have a high basketball IQ, adapting his game accordingly over the past few years. Now in the latter half of his NBA career, there are already talks about King James' retirement – which many think can happen after his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers ends.

Also read | LeBron James has witty reaction on Twitter to Tom Brady's 7th Super Bowl win over Chiefs

Is LeBron James retiring anytime soon?

LeBron on how much longer he'll play: "I don't know how long I'm going to play the game. I don't know how much more I'll be able to give to the game, but the way I feel right now, we'll see what happens. I have no timetable on it. ... The game will let me know when it's time." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 9, 2021

The past two games for the Lakers have been OT encounters, where James was on the floor for over 40 minutes. While talking about being okay with one overtime, James also spoke about his eventual retirement. While there is no timeline, the four-time Finals NBA MVP is not sure how long he can play.

" I don’t know how much more I’ll be able to give to the game," James said, adding that it all depends on how his body feels. Ultimately, there is no year or date set just yet. "I have no timetable on it. … The game will let me know when it’s time".

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo calls LeBron James 'Big Dog' others have to follow in the NBA

When will LeBron James retire?

Last month, James spoke about his age – and how is focusing on giving it all. He trains his body – something which reportedly requires millions – and gets in extra work. However, he spoke about not playing beyond the age of 46. As per James, while one can go till 36, 46 might be a stretch. "I also don’t think my wife would like that very much,” James joked in the end.

Also read | LeBron James settles lawsuit with photographer after using picture without consent

LeBron James career

Drafted as the Round 1 No. 1 pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, James has probably been the most anticipated rookie to enter the league. James made it to the NBA playoffs for 13 years straight – only missing during his 2018-19 season with the Lakers. He has won four titles – two with the Miami Heat (2012-13), one with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) and the latest with the Los Angeles Lakers (2020). While many considered James to be one step away from being the GOAT, his recent title has many people ranking him alongside Michael Jordan.

Also read | LeBron James rings: James flaunts 4th championship ring at the NBA Ring Ceremony, fans react online

LeBron James net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, James is worth $500 million. While James will earn $428 million by 2023 from the NBA, his endorsements and Nike deal make up a significant chunk of his money. In 2015, he signed a lifetime deal with Nike, which could end up being worth $1 billion. He also has endorsement deals with companies like Baskin Robbins, Samsung, McDonald's, Microsoft and more.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)