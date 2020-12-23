LeBron James Flaunts 4th Championship Ring At The NBA Ring Ceremony, Fans React Online

The Los Angeles Lakers followed their tradition of hosting the ring ceremony on the opening night of the new season, despite the Staples Center unable to host supporters due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Lakers ring ceremony 2020 was a special occasion especially after the franchise wanted to win the championship for the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who along with his daughter, tragically passed away earlier this year. The championship win was also the fourth for star man LeBron James who also won the NBA Finals MVP.

LeBron James ring: Lakers star flaunts championship ring during ring ceremony

While fans were missed at the Staples Center when Lakers were handed their championship rings, the ceremony was wholesome nonetheless. LeBron James got a nice video from the kids at his “I Promise School” on Tuesday, in which they congratulated him on winning his fourth NBA championship. The 35-year-old also got a video from his actual kids, with Zhuri flaunting an old Lakers jersey.

James then proceeded to pose with the Lakers championship ring, gesturing four with his other hand, referencing to his fourth championship win. Before his win with Lakers, LeBron lifted the title with Cavaliers in 2016, having won back-to-back championships with Miami Heat.

The Lakers championship ring in itself is an enigma. The ring is the most expensive in NBA history and has a Mamba snake behind players’ numbers to honour the late Kobe Bryant. The ring also has a removable top, which reveals the numbers of the retired Lakers' jersey numbers. Special emphasis has been placed on the numbers '8' and '24' the kit numbers which Kobe wore during his entire career with Los Angeles.

WOW!!!! Ring 💍 Night man!! It just hit me. Man o Man!!! Hate my family, friends and fans won’t be there to witness it 😞 though! Nevertheless I can’t believe I’m RINGING it up again! #TrulyBlessed🙏🏾 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 22, 2020

Fans reacted to LeBron James flexing his ring, with Lakers fans expressing their disappointment at not being able to attend the ceremony at the Staples Center. Lakers supporters hailed LeBron's efforts in ending their championship drought, with many claiming him to being the best player in the league. Fans further rejoiced Lakers lifting the ring in front of the Clippers, who they were due to play later in the evening.

Lakers hanging up banner 17, and the clippers will be watching hahaha. — Clark 2.0 🙄💕🌏☄️ (@OprahSiden) December 22, 2020

Wel deserved goat 🐐 — adin (@adinross) December 22, 2020

This is why LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time — LeGoat (@iamLeGoat) December 22, 2020

Wish we could be there... but thank you for being a Laker & bringing us a ring. I apologize I failed to appreciate you before being here!! Thanks for loving this team & city 💜💛 — (Raquel) KOBE 🖤🐍 (@SOULbeautifulme) December 22, 2020

However, a Paul George-led Los Angeles Clippers dampened the proceedings for the Lakers, winning the contest 116-107 on the opening night. George scored 33 points, teaming up with Kawhi Leonard to help the Clippers romp to a win over the cross-town rivals. The Lakers charged to come close in the second quarter, but eventually tailed off to fall seven points short. LeBron James scored 22 points and Anthony Davis had 18 for the Lakers, while Dennis Schroder was impressive in his Lakers debut, with 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

(Image Courtesy: Lakers Instagram)