Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Against Timberwolves? When Is Mavs Star Coming Back?

Basketball News

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Analysing Doncic's injury status after the Slovenian missed Mavericks vs Hawks.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
is luka doncic playing tonight

Luka Doncic's injury has really dented Dallas Mavericks' attacking prowess in recent weeks. The 20-year-old missed Mavericks' underwhelming loss to Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night (Sunday IST) with soreness. With Luka Doncic's injury status up in the air, fans want to know 'Is Luka Donic playing tonight vs Minnesota Timberwolves?' Let's analyse and answer if 'a Luka Doncic return' is on the cards against Minnesota.

Also Read | Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? Mark Cuban Says Luka Doncic Return Date Unknown

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? Luka Doncic injury update

Luka Doncic has missed a fair share of games this season after injuring his right ankle in January. The game against Hawks marks the 12th game played by Luka Doncic this season. Doncic started on Friday night (Saturday IST) against Orlando Magic and looked rather impressive as he dropped 33 points in just 30 minutes of play. While it was not reported that Doncic accidentally aggravated his injury, he missed out the next game due to the same niggling issue. Fans have been sweating over his recent injury concerns but Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle stated that he does not believe the Luka Doncic injury to be serious and he will not miss multiple games. 

Also Read | Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? Luka Doncic Return After Missing 7 Games With Ankle Sprain

when is Luka Doncic coming back? Mark Cuban suggests lengthy rest

Despite his injury being downplayed by Carlisle, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban suggested that Luka Doncic needs some healthy rest to fully recover from his ankle issues. This begs further questions if Carlisle would risk starting Doncic against Timberwolves. 

Also Read | Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? Doncic To Miss Rockets Clash After Spraining Right Ankle During Practice

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? When is Luka Doncic coming back

Dallas Mavericks have a 34-23 (win-loss) record in the Western Conference. With an upturn of form for Pelicans, the race for a playoff berth is heating up in the Western Conference. Mavericks can't afford to lose another game, starting from Monday night (Tuesday IST)  against Timberwolves. Doncic is averaging 29.0 points and 9.6 rebounds this season. It's highly likely that he'd make it to the starting five unless the Slovenian aggravates his injury during training.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Return For Mavericks In Style And Just In Time For NBA All-Star Game

Published:
