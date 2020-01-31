Luka Doncic To Miss Rockets Clash After Spraining Right Ankle During Practice

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss the crucial clash against Houston Rockets after suffering a sprain in his right ankle during a practice session on Thursday. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that Doncic's injury comes as a blow to his side, who are preparing for back-to-back games this weekend.

A source describes Luka Doncic's right ankle injury as similar to the one he suffered earlier this season. Doncic missed four games and returned to practice 11 days later after his previous ankle sprain. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 30, 2020

Luka Doncic injury: Mavericks to be without the All-Star for Rockets clash

Luka Doncic's latest injury is similar to the one he suffered earlier this season. The 20-year-old was forced to miss four games back in December with the injury. Mavericks went 2-2 (win-loss) without him, including impressive wins on the road over Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Luka Doncic is out tomorrow night & unlikely for Saturday after suffering a right ankle injury at practice.



Earlier this season, Doncic missed 4 games due to a right ankle sprain. Dallas was 2-2 in those games, with the 2 wins coming on the road against Milwaukee & Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/yt5iSAbTzN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 30, 2020

Luka Donic, who was picked as the NBA All-Star starter for the first time, is the frontrunner for the league's most improved player award this season. The Slovenian is leading Mavericks' charge for a playoff berth in the Western Conference with averages of 28.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists.

Luka Doncic injury: How many games will Doncic miss?

Dallas Mavericks released a statement where Rick Carlisle noted that Luka Doncic's injury status remains uncertain as of now. It is expected that Doncic will have an MRI on his ankle which should notify the team about the extent of the injury.

Luka Doncic injury: Upcoming games for Mavericks

Along with Luka Doncic, shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is listed as questionable for the Houston game with lower-back tightness. Dallas Mavericks, who are 29-18 (win-loss) in the Western Conference will play at Houston Rockets on Friday night (Saturday IST) before hosting Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night (Sunday IST).

