Luka Doncic Injury Update: Mark Cuban Says Doncic Moving Freely But Return Date Unknown

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been out injured with an ankle sprain. Despite his absence, Dallas Mavericks caused a major upset to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night before being beaten by the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has finally provided some update on his injury comparing his situation to former Mavericks star, Dirk Nowitzki.

Dallas Mavericks: Mark Cuban provides Luka Doncic injury update

. @mcuban says he has no idea when @luka7doncic might return.



Cuban: "Obviously he's not limping or anything. He sprained his ankle a bunch as a kid, so it wasn't like he was tight and all that kind of stuff."



Oh, like @swish41?



Cuban: "Yeah." https://t.co/CunxiTBkK7 — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 19, 2019

According to Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News, Mark Cuban has no idea when Luka Doncic would return from his injury. Cuba, however, added that the Slovenian is not limping and is able to move freely without discomfort. Mark Cuban compared Doncic's current movement to that of former Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

Luka Doncic suffered his ankle injury during Mavericks' loss to Miami Heat. Just after two minutes on the court, Doncic was withdrawn from the game with an apparent injury. It was later confirmed to be an ankle sprain. Although he's freely moving, Doncic is not expected to return to action for at least another week.

Mark Cuban preparing for crunch negotiation talks?

Mark Cuban says he is learning to speak some Slovenian. Not a lot, he emphasized. Some.



"It's hard as hell," he says. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 19, 2019

The report also suggests that Mark Cuban has started learning Slovenian for the 20-year-old star. Luka Doncic is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists this season from just 32.3 minutes per game. He is already the favourite to win the NBA Most Improved Player award. Doncic's rookie contract will expire in 2022 and as it appears Cuban plans to have an edge in the negotiations to extend his contract by learning his mother tongue.

Dallas Mavericks' latest defeat to the Boston Celtics drops them to fourth in the Western Conference with an 18-9 (win-loss) record. They'll be facing the Philadelphia 76ers next on Friday night without their Slovenian star Luka Doncic.

