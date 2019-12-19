The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Luka Doncic Injury Update: Mark Cuban Says Doncic Moving Freely But Return Date Unknown

Basketball News

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says Luka Doncic has started moving freely without much discomfort but admits still far from returning to NBA action

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been out injured with an ankle sprain. Despite his absence, Dallas Mavericks caused a major upset to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night before being beaten by the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has finally provided some update on his injury comparing his situation to former Mavericks star, Dirk Nowitzki. 

Also Read | Luka Doncic Brims With Excitement, Live-tweets Mavericks' Win Over Bucks

Dallas Mavericks: Mark Cuban provides Luka Doncic injury update

According to Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News, Mark Cuban has no idea when Luka Doncic would return from his injury. Cuba, however, added that the Slovenian is not limping and is able to move freely without discomfort. Mark Cuban compared Doncic's current movement to that of former Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Slams Vicious Dunk; Receives 'MVP' Chants From The Mexican Supporters

Luka Doncic suffered his ankle injury during Mavericks' loss to Miami Heat. Just after two minutes on the court, Doncic was withdrawn from the game with an apparent injury. It was later confirmed to be an ankle sprain. Although he's freely moving, Doncic is not expected to return to action for at least another week. 

Mark Cuban preparing for crunch negotiation talks?

The report also suggests that Mark Cuban has started learning Slovenian for the 20-year-old star. Luka Doncic is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists this season from just 32.3 minutes per game. He is already the favourite to win the NBA Most Improved Player award. Doncic's rookie contract will expire in 2022 and as it appears Cuban plans to have an edge in the negotiations to extend his contract by learning his mother tongue.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Recreates ICONIC LeBron James-Dwyane Wade Dunk Moment With Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks' latest defeat to the Boston Celtics drops them to fourth in the Western Conference with an 18-9 (win-loss) record. They'll be facing the Philadelphia 76ers next on Friday night without their Slovenian star Luka Doncic.

Also Read | Luka Doncic For MVP? 40-point triple-double Vs Pistons Sets Multiple NBA Records

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES