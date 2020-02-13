Luka Doncic Returns For Mavericks In Style And Just In Time For NBA All-Star Game

Luka Doncic returned to action after 7 games to help Dallas Mavericks beat Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). The Slovenian, who suffered a sprained ankle for the second time this season, has returned right on time to make his NBA All-Star debut this weekend.

Luka Dončić and Kristaps Porzingis tonight, combined:



60 points on 21-34 FGs (.618), 25 rebounds, 13 assists and 3 blocks. pic.twitter.com/ffcBKBy9tQ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 13, 2020

Also Read | Luka Doncic To Miss Rockets Clash After Spraining Right Ankle During Practice

NBA All-Star Game 2020: More on the Luka Doncic return story

Luka Doncic injured his right ankle in January, ruling him out for Mavericks crucial tie against Houston Rockets and another six games after that. Mavericks went 3-4 (win-loss) without their start guard. However, with the NBA All-Star game around the corner, Luka Doncic spoke to Mavs.com to reveal he is ready to play against the Kings.

🎥: "Yeah I hope so...I'm not going to be the one dunking, thats for sure." - @luka7doncic was all smiles as he anticipates throwing a few lobs to Lebron for this Sunday's All-Star game. #NBAAllStar



Full Interview: https://t.co/VYQ2p4ANvC pic.twitter.com/MizRbbxFxq — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 11, 2020

Doncic addressed his struggles with his right ankle admitting that he is trying not to think much about his injury. Although difficult, Doncic is aiming to leave his issues behind and focus on Dallas' season and the NBA All-Star Game 2020

Also Read | Luka Doncic Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant And Gianna By Writing Their Names On Kobe 5s

Luka Doncic return: Doncic helps Mavericks beat Kings

Doncic returned to his usual best on Wednesday night, dropping 33 points and 12 rebounds in just 31 minutes of play. Doncic teamed up well with Kristaps Porzingis to help Mavericks to a 130-111 win.

Luka Doncic is having his best season in the NBA, registering 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists. The 20-year-old is the favourite to win the NBA Most Improved Player while also being in the conversations for the NBA MVP award. Doncic was selected as a starter in Team LeBron for NBA All-Star Game 2020.

Now back from injury, Luka Doncic expressed his excitement for the All-Star week stating he is eager to play for Team LeBron.

“Since I was a kid, I dreamed about it. Being there Sunday in that game ... just being there.” - Luka Doncic on NBA All-Star Game 2020

Also Read | Jimmy Butler Admits Feeling Like Luka Doncic After Dropping 38 Pts Against Ex-team 76ers

Kings vs Mavericks highlights

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard Manages To Score Game-changing, Ridiculous Dunk Over Mavericks' Luka Doncic