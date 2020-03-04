Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Against Pelicans? Mavericks Star's Thumb Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks will go up against New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) at the United Center. Fans have been asking the question 'Is Luka Doncic starting tonight? ' for a while now. The Dallas Mavericks starlet, who celebrated his 21st birthday recently, was pictured at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Sunday where he was watching the 'El Clasico'. Read further to find out 'Is Luka Doncic playing tonight' against New Orleans Pelicans.

Luka Doncic injury

LeBron James heaps praise Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

LeBron: "The game is in great hands with guys like Zion, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Jason Tatum and the list goes on and on. I'm just happy to be a part of it and be on the floor with those guys in their younger days." pic.twitter.com/znQxYlxqHf — Heart of NBA (@HeartofNBA) March 2, 2020

Luka Doncic injury update: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight?

He's all grown up... Happy 21st Birthday @luka7doncic‼️ No one can stop your razzmatazz hop skiddily-do 🎉🎁🎂



RT to wish our boy a Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/fkrIiMHQ05 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 28, 2020

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic missed Sunday's game in Minnesota because of a left thumb sprain. Mavericks' coach Rick Carlisle was left sweating over the fitness of Luka Doncic for Monday's game against Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Fans will have to wait up until the last minute to find out 'Is Luka Doncic playing tonight?'

Luka Doncic injury update: When is Luka Doncic coming back?

Mavericks fans will be eager to know 'When is Luka Doncic coming back? Mavericks coach revealed that the 21-year old Slovenian was dealing with the thumb injury since Friday's loss to Miami when he had 23 points, 10 assists and four rebounds. Carlisle said that "It was pretty clear in the Miami game that it's really a problem. He'll be out today, and tomorrow we'll see where we are."

