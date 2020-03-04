The Debate
Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Against Pelicans? Mavericks Star's Thumb Injury Report

Basketball News

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? Find out if the Mavericks starlet will be fit to feature against New Orleans Pelicans in their NBA match-up on Wednesday night.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
is luka doncic playing tonight

Dallas Mavericks will go up against New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) at the United Center. Fans have been asking the question 'Is Luka Doncic starting tonight? ' for a while now. The Dallas Mavericks starlet, who celebrated his 21st birthday recently, was pictured at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Sunday where he was watching the 'El Clasico'. Read further to find out 'Is Luka Doncic playing tonight' against New Orleans Pelicans.

Luka Doncic injury

LeBron James heaps praise Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Luka Doncic injury update: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight?

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic missed Sunday's game in Minnesota because of a left thumb sprain. Mavericks' coach Rick Carlisle was left sweating over the fitness of Luka Doncic for Monday's game against Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Fans will have to wait up until the last minute to find out 'Is Luka Doncic playing tonight?'

Luka Doncic injury update: When is Luka Doncic coming back?

Mavericks fans will be eager to know 'When is Luka Doncic coming back? Mavericks coach revealed that the 21-year old Slovenian was dealing with the thumb injury since Friday's loss to Miami when he had 23 points, 10 assists and four rebounds.  Carlisle said that "It was pretty clear in the Miami game that it's really a problem. He'll be out today, and tomorrow we'll see where we are."

First Published:
