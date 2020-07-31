Is Russell Westbrook Playing Tonight? Rockets Star Available After COVID-19 Recovery

Houston Rockets are set to face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, July 31 in their first game of the NBA restart. The Mavericks are hot on the Rockets' heels in the Western Conference standings and the two previous encounters between the sides saw a win for each. With an all-important clash on the horizon, fans are hoping for a Russell Westbrook return, who joined the bubble late after testing positive for COVID-19. Here a Russell Westbrook injury update ahead of their clash against Mavericks.

Russell Westbrook injury: Russell Westbrook return

Russell Westbrook was the talk of the town when he was reported to not have travelled with the Rockets squad to Orlando ahead of the season's restart. Rumours of Russell Westbrook COVID-19 test were rife and the Rockets guard revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus and went into self-isolation. According to the Russell Westbrook coronavirus update, the 31-year-old returned to the NBA bubble ahead of the Rockets' opening fixture against the Mavericks. Fans are excited for a Russell Westbrook return, with the Houston franchise looking to go deep into the playoffs. There is no other Russell Westbrook injury concern for the Rockets and the 31-year-old is likely to make a case to play against the Mavericks.

Rusell Westbrook injury: Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight?

With Russell Westbrook COVID-19 a thing of the past, the 31-year-old is likely to make the team on Friday (Saturday IST). The former Oklahoma City Thunder star is likely to start when the on-court action begins for Houston at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Westbrook is averaging 27.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game this season.

The Rockets are relying on him and James Harden to take them deep into the playoffs. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni was quoted earlier saying that Westbrook was in good shape and he could soon be ready to play. D'Antoni had said that even on Westbrook's worst day, the Rockets guard is stronger anyone in the squad. However, D'Antoni will be without the services of Eric Gordon, who has a sprain in his left ankle.

(Image Courtesy: Russell Westbrook Instagram)