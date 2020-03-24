Did Space Jam Predict NBA Suspension Due To Coronavirus Outbreak Way Back In 1996?

The NBA suspended all league activities on March 11 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. While the NBA will remain suspended for at least two months, fans have noticed that the 1996 film Space Jam had somewhat predicted the league's suspension due to an illness spreading throughout the league. While aliens were the cause for the same in Space Jam, COVID-19 is a worldwide pandemic and has already claimed over 16,000 lives.

NBA suspension: Did Space Jam predict NBA suspension?

Space Jam, released in 1996, stars NBA legend Michael Jordan alongside Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. In the movie, Bugs Bunny asks Jordan to help them defeat the evil Monstars. As Space Jam progresses, the Monstars steal the talent of NBA players in the movie – Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues. The lost talent of the players causes an NBA suspension, which is what people have compared to the 2020 NBA suspension due to the coronavirus. The executives assume the players' loss of talent is due to a viral illness, which causes panic.

On the day of the suspension, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had stated the whole situation feels like something 'out of a movie'. NBA's Isiah Thomas was one of the people who noticed the similarity to the movie.

NBA suspension: Fans point out Space Jam predicting NBA suspension back in 1996

Mark Cuban said this like a movie.



It was literally a scene in Space Jam. pic.twitter.com/vNrUvDqrWO — John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) March 12, 2020

trying to unwind by watching Space Jam was a bad idea — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 12, 2020

Space Jam all over again — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 12, 2020

Did Space Jam prophesies the affect the coronavirus would have on the @NBA basketball season 😳 pic.twitter.com/r95Sk3KSSY — Devin Powell (@DevinPowellMMA) March 13, 2020

NBA suspension: Mark Cuban says the suspension is something out of a movie

NBA coronavirus update

After Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on March 11, the league took an unprecedented decision to suspend the ongoing NBA season. Since then, 14 NBA members have been confirmed to have COVID-19. As CDC has recommended people to avoid gatherings of 50 or more people for two months, the NBA might resume the season from June.

