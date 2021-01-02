Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight Vs The Raptors? Pelicans Star's Latest News

With three wins from the five games that they have played so far, the New Orleans Pelicans have had a brilliant spell at the NBA 2020-21 regular-season so far. Barring some of the bigger names like the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers and the Clippers, who have 5-1 and 4-2 records respectively, the Pelicans are the next best side in the Western Conference as of now. The credits for this high-ranking stand goes to the Pelicans' young trio of Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Lonzo Ball who have all been indispensable in the side's incredible start to the season.

Here is the latest update on 'Is Zion Williamson playing tonight?' and the latest Zion Williamson injury update.

Also Read | Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs The Kings? Latest Update On The Rockets Star

Also Read | LeBron James' Acrobatic Flip STUNS Fans As Lakers Star Shows No Sign Of Slowing Down

Zion Williamson injury update: Is Zion Williamson playing tonight?

The Pelicans power-guard, Zion Williamson had already notched up a hefty 135 points in the five regular-season games he has played so far. His best performance in the season was the 32 points he scored during the Pelicans' 98-111 loss against the Miami Heat on Christmas Day. After missing out on a large chunk of his first season to injury, it is no surprise that Zion Williamson is making the most of this season. Going up against an underperforming Toronto Raptors side in the Pelicans' home court tonight, we can look forward to some more great action from the trio.

In 13th place on the Eastern Conference table - a pity compared to the Pelicans' 5th place in the West - the Raptors will be eyeing a comeback tonight. More so, because they have already lost one game in the season to the Pelicans 99-113. At 1-3 after their win against the Knicks in the last game, the Raptors will hope to hold off Williamson and his pals tonight and extend their winning streak.

Also Read | Chris Paul Helps Suns Hold Off Nuggets, Improve To 5-1

Zion Williamson return: When is Zion Williamson coming back?

As of now, there have been no reports of Zion Williamson being injured in any way, meaning that fans can expect the 20-year-old forward to show up in full force at the Pelicans vs Raptors game tonight. The Pelicans star's last major injury came at the beginning of last season when he tore his meniscus during the preseason of his rookie campaign and had to undergo arthroscopic surgery to repair it. Williamson was sidelined for almost two months after the injury, considerably delaying his much-awaited professional debut with the New Orleans Pelicans.

He made his career-high score of 35 points, along with 7 rebounds, in a 122–114 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 1, 2020. His brilliance is well documented by the many records he has to his name. This includes the record of becoming the first teenager to score more than 20 points in 10 consecutive games in all of NBA history.

Also Read | Davis, James Lead Lakers' Late Rally Over Spurs, 109-103

Image Credits: New Orleans Pelican Twitter