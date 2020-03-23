Jamal Murray Apologizes For NSFW Video Posted On Instagram With 'account Was Hacked' Claim

On Sunday, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray's Instagram account started posting several strange posts. One of those posts was an NSFW video of Jamal Murray and his girlfriend Harper Hempel. Though Jamal Murray and Hempel deactivated their Instagram accounts, the video had been saved and circulated on social media sites.

Jamal Murray Instagram: Jamal Murray apologizes for video, claims account had been hacked

First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks 🙏🏽 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 22, 2020

Jamal Murray Instagram: Harper Hempel asks people to delete the video via Twitter

If you have the video please delete it — Harper Hempel (@harperhempel) March 22, 2020

Jamal Murray Instagram: Other stories posted on Jamal Murray's Instagram

Jamal Murray’s Instagram account appears to be hacked. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rXzYTglSy9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 22, 2020

Jamal Murray Instagram: Fans react to Jamal Murray Instagram being hacked

Maybe Jamal Murray was trying to get a new viral IG challenge started. Who’s to say — S M A R F (@ColeyMick) March 23, 2020

Me watching Jamal Murray’s IG story pic.twitter.com/22q22KvNuF — IG:niggatwerkoffset (@fucknto) March 23, 2020

Nuggets staff when they wake up and see why Jamal Murray is trending pic.twitter.com/1LPPloTozq — Jah🎒 (@JahshieldT) March 22, 2020

What did Jamal Murray do?

Both Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel took to Twitter after Murray's account was hacked. While Murray apologized for the video and informed everyone that his account had been hacked, Hempel requested everyone who had the video to delete it. Despite Hempel's request, several Twitter accounts continued to circulate the NSFW video online.

Most fans created memes about the video posted, even joking about the young Nuggets fans. who might have accidentally seen the story. Jamal Murray's Instagram, which had been deactivated, has already been activated after deleting all the posts made. With the NBA season currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Murray had been posting updates on Twitter and Instagram while spending time in isolation.

