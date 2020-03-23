The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Jamal Murray Apologizes For NSFW Video Posted On Instagram With 'account Was Hacked' Claim

Basketball News

Jamal Murray Instagram: Denver Nuggets star Murray apologized for the NSFW video posted and informed everyone that his Instagram account had been hacked.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jamal Murray

On Sunday, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray's Instagram account started posting several strange posts. One of those posts was an NSFW video of Jamal Murray and his girlfriend Harper Hempel. Though Jamal Murray and Hempel deactivated their Instagram accounts, the video had been saved and circulated on social media sites. 

Also read | NBA's Adam Silver seeking answers, which are in short supply

Jamal Murray Instagram: Jamal Murray apologizes for video, claims account had been hacked

Also read | LeBron James executive producer for Netflix show 'Self Made' based on Madam CJ Walker

Jamal Murray Instagram: Harper Hempel asks people to delete the video via Twitter 

Jamal Murray Instagram: Other stories posted on Jamal Murray's Instagram

Also read | LeBron James believed that losing to Celtics in 2012 would have broken up Heat's 'Big 3'

Jamal Murray Instagram: Fans react to Jamal Murray Instagram being hacked

What did Jamal Murray do?

Both Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel took to Twitter after Murray's account was hacked. While Murray apologized for the video and informed everyone that his account had been hacked, Hempel requested everyone who had the video to delete it. Despite Hempel's request, several Twitter accounts continued to circulate the NSFW video online.

Most fans created memes about the video posted, even joking about the young Nuggets fans. who might have accidentally seen the story. Jamal Murray's Instagram, which had been deactivated, has already been activated after deleting all the posts made. With the NBA season currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Murray had been posting updates on Twitter and Instagram while spending time in isolation. 

Also read | Jamal Murray hits late jumper to lift Nuggets past Hornets

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TAKES OATH AS CM
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ACCUSES CENTRE
India
WHO LAUDS INDIA'S RESPONSE
MHA
MHA SEEKS APPROPRIATE ACTION
IndiGo
INDIGO EMPLOYEES OSTRACIZED
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM DISAPPROVES SWARA'S HAIRCUT