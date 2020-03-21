LeBron James Executive Producer For Netflix Show 'Self Made' Based On Madam CJ Walker

Along with playing in the NBA and owning a number of successful businesses, Lakers star LeBron James has also produced a handful of movies and TV shows. His latest venture was the Netflix show Self Made, which premiered on March 20. Self Made is based on the life of Madam CJ Walker, who was the wealthiest African-American businesswoman back in the 1910s. Self Made follows Madam CJ Walker's life as she overcomes the prejudiced society to emerge as America’s first black, self-made female millionaire.

Also read | Does LeBron James have coronavirus? Two Lakers players test positive for COVID-19

LeBron James executive producer: LeBron James convinced Octavia Spencer to not walk away from Self Made

In a recent interview before Self Made's premiere, Octavia Spencer revealed that it was LeBron James and Maverick Carter who stopped her from 'graciously' walking away. Spencer revealed that at this point in her career, she expects certain things out of the contract. If they are not offered to her, she is used to walking away from projects. This time, it was James and Carter who 'advocated' for her worth. Spencer plays the role of Madam CJ Walker in Self Made.

Also read | LeBron James news: James dunk on Jason Terry is still considered the best move of his NBA career

LeBron James executive producer: James has produced a total of 28 movies/TV shows

LeBron James first documentary as a producer was More Than a Game in 2008. He then went on to produce content like More Than an Athlete (2018-19), The Wall (2019) and Million Dollar Mile (2019). James has also produced Space Jam 2, which is currently in post-production. On Her Own Ground, another mini-series on the life of Madam CJ Walker is also produced by James and is currently being filmed.

Also read | LeBron James news: LeBron's chest tattoo in honour of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and its meaning

LeBron James news

With the NBA season suspended, James is currently spending time with his family while interacting with fans on social media. The Lakers star was averaging at 25.7 points per game and a career-high 10.6 assists before all league activities were halted. The Lakers last played the Brooklyn Nets, and were recently tested for COVID-19 after Kevin Durant and three other Nets players tested positive for the virus.

Also read | LeBron James news: James quarantine experience shared by Lakers star himself on Instagram