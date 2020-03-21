LeBron James Believed That Losing To Celtics In 2012 Would Have Broken Up Heat's 'Big 3'

With 16 years of experience in the NBA, LeBron James is arguably one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Starting his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, LeBron James played four seasons with the Miami Heat from 2010-2014. While with the Heat, James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh won the team two back-to-back NBA championships (2013, 2014). However, LeBron James recently revealed that if they had lost the Heat vs Celtics 2012 NBA playoffs, he feared the Heat's 'Big 3' might have ended earlier than expected.

LeBron James on the Heat vs Celtics 2012 NBA playoffs

During his recent Instagram live on Thursday (Friday IST), LeBron James spoke about the Heat vs Celtics 2012 NBA playoffs, where he feared about the break up of the 'Big 3' if they lost. At that time, LeBron James thought if they lost the playoffs, the then Miami Heat President Pat Riley might trade him or Dwyane Wade or Chris Bosh. He feared it might have been the 'quickest breakup' in basketball history. Furthermore, LeBron James was convinced that if he did not perform his best, his legacy would have taken a major hit.

Heat vs Celtics 2012 NBA playoffs Game 6

In the end, LeBron James scored 45 points and 15 rebounds during Game 6 of the playoffs vs Celtics, winning the Heat the playoffs. The Heat ended up winning the championship against Oklahoma City Thunder in 5 games. LeBron James won the NBA Finals MVP award. A year later, James and the Heat won their second Championship in 2013 vs San Antonio Spurs.

Miami Heat's Big 3 broke up when James moved back to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, where he won them a championship in 2016. James joined the LA Lakers in 2018 and was leading the team with an average of 25.7 ppg. The Lakers are also leading the NBA with a 49-14 win-loss record.

The NBA 2019-20 season is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, which caused the NBA to suspend the league indefinitely. As of now, there are 14 NBA members who have been reported to have the virus. Though there is no official date, the NBA could return in June and stretch the remaining season till August.

