NBA Trade Rumours: Philadelphia 76ers To Try And Acquire Rockets Mainstay James Harden

While the Houston Rockets made it to the Western Conference semi-finals this season, they failed to beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to make it through to the final hurdle. James Harden and Russell Westbrook, who had been the two leading scorers this season, failed to lead Houston to victory as their small-ball mantra came up short. Weeks later, the Rockets parted ways with GM Daryl Morey, who is now with the Philadelphia 76ers. As per recent reports, the 76ers might now be interested in acquiring Harden.

James Harden to Sixers: Are the 76ers interested in the Houston Rockets mainstay?

"I'm told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden"



"I'm told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden"

According to The Stadium and The Athletic's Shams Charania, the 76ers want to reunite Harden with his former GM, Morey. Morey and the 76ers recently confirmed their deal, where Morey will operate as their President of Basketball Operations. Additionally, the 76ers also hired Doc Rivers as their coach. However, the Rockets are reportedly not interested in trading Harden right now.

While the Rockets are currently not ready to part with Harden, his trade could become the team's first step towards rebuilding. The Rockets have reached the playoffs for eight consecutive years but are yet to play the NBA Finals. However, Houston could also look to build around Harden as the focal point of their team, which also has Russell Westbrook on their roster.

Morey, who has had the experience of handling Harden, is understandably interested in bringing him to Philadelphia. Paired with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the 76ers could balance their perimeter and shooting with arguably the league's most prolific scorer. Morey has also praised Harden, thanking him for changing his life and revolutionizing basketball.

James Harden free agent? Rockets star contract details

In 2012, James Harden joined the Rockets after three initial seasons with the OKC Thunder. In 2016, he signed a four-year deal with the Rockets, a deal which saw him earn $118 million through the 2020 season. However, Harden ended up signing a $228 million contract extension through the 2022-21 season. Currently, Harden is owed $85.7 million for the next two seasons. He has a $47.4 player option for 2022-23.

