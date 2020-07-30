James Harden Better Than LeBron James By A Country Mile This Season: Stats Reveal

Houston Rockets star James Harden is enjoying one of his best seasons on the court and will look to continue his rich vein of form during the NBA restart. The 30-year-old, widely best shooting guard in the NBA, ranks tops in all ranks related to scoring this season. James Harden stats even dwarf that of Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA legend LeBron James, who finds himself third in the list of all-time points scored in the NBA. Here's a look at both James Harden stats and LeBron James stats for the season.

James Harden shooting: Houston Rockets tops all scoring ranks in 19/20 NBA season

According to Hoop Central, James Harden ranks first all ranks related to scoring this season. The Houston Rockets star tops all players this season for total points, points per game and points of turnovers. James Harden FG percentage of 43.5 is also the highest in the league this season, while he naturally tops FG attempts and FG scored. The 30-year-old also ranks 1st for Free throw attempts this season, while also converting the most this season. James Harden's performances have helped the Houston Rockets clinch a playoff spot this season, and are sixth in the Western Conference Standings, ahead of the NBA Restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Florida on Thursday, July 30 (Friday, July 31 IST).

James Harden’s NBA Ranks this season



No. 1 in all things scoring. pic.twitter.com/BPs7SbCWmt — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 29, 2020

James Harden FG percentage: James Harden stats this season

According to James Harden stats by Basketball reference, the Rockets shooting guard has featured in 61 games this season, averaging 34.4 points per game, while has 6.4 total rebounds and 7.4 assists per game this season. James Harden FG percentage is 43.5, while his three-point FG percentage stands at 35.2. Harden has 86.1 free throw percentage and has an effective field goal percentage of 53.3 this season. The former Oklahoma City Thunder star also has the highest Win Share percentage of 11.5.

LeBron James stats this season

According to LeBron James stats by Basketball reference, the Lakers star has featured in 60 NBA games this season. The 35-year-old averages 25.7 points this season, 7.9 total rebounds and 10.6 assists this season. LeBron James stats reveal that hi9s FG percentage is 49.8, while his three-point FG percentage stands at 34.9. Lebron James has a 69.7 free throw percentage and has an effective field goal percentage of 55.5 this season. The NBA legend leads the league in most assist per game this season with 10.6, while has a win share percentage of 9.5.

(Image Courtesy: NBA.com)