Mayank Agarwal Becomes 1st Indian Cricketer To Promote NBA Restart, Sports Lakers Jersey

After a three-month hiatus, the NBA is all set to return on Thursday, July 30 (Friday, July 31). The 2019-20 NBA season was suspended initially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and the officials have scheduled a 22-team NBA restart tournament in Florida to finish the season. The 22 teams invited for the NBA restart will play eight seeding games each to complete the regular season before moving on to the traditional NBA post-season series. The NBA restart has created a lot of buzz on social media, and Team India star Mayank Agarwal is amongst those who can't wait to watch the Los Angeles Lakers live in action.

Also Read: How To Watch NBA Restart In India? NBA Live Streaming Guide And Full Schedule

Team India star Mayank Agarwal excited for NBA restart

With less than 24 hours for the NBA restart to tip-off, Team India star Mayank Agarwal took to Instagram to showcase his excitement for the tournament's resumption. The Kings XI Punjab star said that he has been things he missed doing over the past few months of lockdown. Mayank Agarwal said that he found great joy in restarting his love for gardening and shared pictures of him working in his garden. Furthermore, Mayank Agarwal, who was handed his debut by Virat Kohli in Australia last year, shared a video of him playing basketball on the eve of NBA restart. Mayank Agarwal was pictured sporting a Los Angeles Lakers jersey and said that he'll be rooting for LeBron James' franchise when they take the court.

Also Read: 'Your Character Stood Out For Me': Virat Kohli Lauds Test Opener Mayank Agarwal

Also Read: Virat Kohli's Energy And Body Language Resembles A Lion: Shreyas Iyer

How to watch NBA restart in India? NBA live stream details

Fans wondering on how to watch NBA restart can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network, as they currently hold the television rights for the NBA in India. Sony SIX will telecast all the games for the remaining NBA season. However, Sony TEN 1 will also be broadcasting some games. Fans can stream the NBA restart games online on the Sony LIV app with a premium subscription. The games can also be viewed via the NBA app, where one needs to acquire the NBA League Pass for ₹99 per month or ₹999 for a year. The app will stream all games including the NBA Draft.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer Confident That He Has Consolidated India's Number 4 Batting Slot

The NBA restart full schedule: pic.twitter.com/lvBDUFSYOl — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 26, 2020

Last year, FanCode became NBA’s first live streaming partner in India. After a 4-month long NBA hiatus, all the action will be live-streamed on FanCode starting July 30, 2020. FanCode will provide interactive coverage of the NBA for Indian Basketball Fans through live and on-demand access to select games throughout the remainder of the season including regular-season games, the Playoffs and The Finals. FanCode will also deliver their viewers with live scores, features, news coverage, fantasy research, and more.

(Image Credit: Mayank Agarwal Instagram)