NBA Restart TV Schedule, Live Stream, Format And Complete List Of Fixtures

On March 11, the NBA became the first major US sports league to suspend the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league will resume the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on July 30. Twenty-two teams at the bubble will play eight seeding games each before the playoffs scheduled in August. The Milwaukee Bucks are currently leading the league with a 53-12 win-loss record, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers in second place at 49-14.

If needed, the teams will play a play-in tournament to decide the final playoffs spot. The playoffs series will remain the same, followed by the finals. If a Game 7 is needed to conclude the season, the season will be extended till October 12. Each team played three inter-squad scrimmages before the official resumption of the league, some of which were broadcast nationally in the USA. Like the exhibition games, the NBA will broadcast some games nationally. Other games will be available to stream on NBA TV, and will also be broadcast locally.

NBA restart TV schedule: How to watch NBA games?

GAME DATE/TIME CHANNEL/NETWORK Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans July 30, 6:30 PM EST (July 31, 4:00 AM IST) TNT Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers July 30, 9:00 PM EST (July 31, 6:30 AM IST) TNT Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers July 31, 4:00 PM EST (August 1, 1:30 AM IST) NBA TV Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks July 31, 6:30 PM EST (August 1, 4:00 AM IST) ESPN Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks July 31, 9:00 PM EST (August 1, 6:30 AM IST) ESPN Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets August 1, 1:00 PM EST (10:30 PM IST) ESPN Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder August 1, 3:30 PM EST (August 2, 1:00 AM IST) ESPN New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers August 1, 6:00 PM EST (August 2, 3:30 AM IST) ESPN LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors August 1, 8:30 PM EST (August 2, 6:00 AM IST) ESPN Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics August 2, 3:30 PM EST (August 3, 1:00 AM IST) ABC Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic August 2, 6:00 PM EST (August 3, 3:30 AM IST) NBA TV Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets August 2, 8:30 PM EST (August 3, 6:00 AM IST) ABC Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat August 3, 1:30 PM EST (11:00 PM IST) NBA TV Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder August 2, 4:00 PM EST (August 3, 1:30 AM IST) NBA TV Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans August 3, 6:30 PM EST (August 4, 4:00 AM IST) ESPN Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz August 3, 9:00 PM EST (August 4, 6:30 AM IST) ESPN Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks August 4, 1:30 PM EST (11:00 PM IST) NBA TV Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers August 4, 4:00 PM EST (August 5, 1:30 AM IST) NBA TV Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat August 4, 6:30 PM EST (August 5, 4:00 AM IST) TNT Houston Rockets vs Trail Blazers August 4, 9:00 PM EST (August 5, 6:30 AM IST) TNT Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards August 5, 4:00 PM EST (August 6, 1:30 AM IST) NBA TV Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers August 5, 6:30 PM EST (August 6, 4:00 AM IST) ESPN Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics August 5, 9:00 PM EST (August 6, 6:30 AM IST) ESPN New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings August 6, 1:30 PM EST (11:00 PM IST) NBA TV Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks August 6, 4:00 PM EST (August 7, 1:30 AM IST) TNT LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks August 6, 6:30 PM EST (August 7, 4:00 AM IST) TNT LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets August 6, 9:00 PM EST (August 7, 6:30 AM IST) TNT Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies August 7, 4:00 PM EST (August 8, 1:30 AM IST) NBA TV Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers August 7, 6:30 PM EST (August 8, 4:00 AM IST) TNT Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors August 7, 9:00 PM EST (August 8, 6:30 AM IST) TNT LA Clippers vs Trail Blazers August 8, 1:00 PM EST (10:30 PM IST) TNT Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets August 8, 3:30 PM EST (August 9, 1:00 AM IST) TNT LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers August 8, 6:00 PM EST (August 9, 3:30 AM IST) TNT Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks August 8, 8:30 PM EST (August 9, 6:00 AM IST) ESPN San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans August 9, 3:00 PM EST (August 10, 12:30 AM IST) ABC Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers August 9, 6:30 PM EST (August 10, 4:00 AM IST) NBA TV Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers August 9, 9:00 PM EST (August 10, 6:30 AM IST) NBA TV Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz August 10, 3:00 PM EST (August 11, 12:30 AM IST) NBA TV Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks August 10, 6:30 PM EST (August 11, 4:00 AM IST) ESPN Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers August 10, 9:00 PM EST (August 11, 6:30 AM IST) TNT Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs August 11, 2:00 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) NBA TV Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies August 11, 6:30 PM EST (August 12, 4:00 AM IST) TNT New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings August 11, 9:00 PM EST (August 12, 6:30 AM IST) TNT Indiana Pacers vs Houston Rockets August 12, 4:00 PM EST (August 13, 1:30 AM IST) NBA TV Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers August 12, 6:30 PM EST (August 13, 4:00 AM IST) ESPN LA Clippers vs Nuggets August 12, 9:00 PM EST (August 13, 6:30 AM IST) ESPN

Note: Timings and broadcast schedule for games on August 13 and August 14 is yet to be announced officially.

NBA standings

Eastern Conference NBA standings

RANK TEAM WINS LOSSES PCT 1. Milwaukee Bucks (Q) 53 12 .815 2. Toronto Raptors (Q) 46 18 .719 3. Boston Celtics (Q) 43 21 .672 4. Miami Heat (Q) 41 24 .631 5. Indiana Pacers (Q) 39 26 .600 6. Philadelphia 76ers (Q) 39 26 .600 7. Brooklyn Nets 30 34 .469 8. Orlando Magic 30 35 .462 9. Washington Wizards 21 40 .375

Western Conference NBA standings

RANK TEAM WINS LOSSES PCT 1. Los Angeles Lakers (Q) 49 14 .778 2. Los Angeles Clippers (Q) 44 20 .688 3. Denver Nuggets (Q) 43 22 .662 4. Utah Jazz (Q) 41 23 .641 5. Oklahoma City Thunder (Q) 40 24 .625 6. Houston Rockets (Q) 40 24 .625 7. Dallas Mavericks 40 27 .597 8. Memphis Grizzlies 32 33 .492 9. Portland Trail Blazers 29 37 .439 10. New Orleans Pelicans 28 36 .438 11. Sacramento Kings 28 36 .438 12. San Antonio Spurs 27 36 .429 13. Phoenix Suns 26 39 .400

Note: Q - Teams qualified for the playoffs

NBA live stream: Complete NBA fixtures including the NBA restart TV schedule

The NBA restart full schedule: pic.twitter.com/lvBDUFSYOl — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 26, 2020

NBA fixtures important dates

August 16-17 – NBA Play-in tournament (if required)

August 18 – Postseason Round 1

August 25 – NBA Draft lottery

September 1 – Postseason Round 2

September 15 – Conference Finals will start

September 30 – Start of NBA Finals

October 12 – Game 7 of NBA Finals (If required)

October 15 – NBA Draft

October 18 – Free agency starts

November 10 – Training camps for NBA 2020-21 season

December 1 – NBA 2020-21 season begins

NBA live stream details

Apart from games being broadcast, US fans can watch all games online via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. International fans can also buy the NBA League Pass, which will stream every game inside the NBA bubble. The prices for the league pass have been reduced due to the shortened NBA season.

