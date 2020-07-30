LeBron James Compares Anthony Davis To NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar After Goggles Photo

On Saturday (Sunday IST), Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis injured himself while playing the Orlando Magic. While his injury listed him on a day-to-day basis for the games, reports revealed that Davis plans to play this week. The Lakers are supposed to resume their NBA 2019-20 season on Thursday (Friday IST) against the LA Clippers.

LeBron James compares Anthony Davis goggles look to NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar

After recovering from being poked in the eye, Davis returned to practice ahead of the Lakers vs Clippers matchup this week. Davis' practice photos were shared by the Los Angeles Lakers, where the 27-year-old star was seen wearing goggle as protection as they called him a young Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron James also shared a photo of Davis alongside the Lakers on his Instagram story. The three-time NBA champion called Davis “Anthony Jabbar-Davis", adding that he is 'rocking with the look'.

Looking like a Young Cap ðŸ¥½ pic.twitter.com/9xYRbKcgmz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 29, 2020

Fans on the Anthony Davis goggles look at the Lakers practice

Bringing back his high school look. pic.twitter.com/APKGdYb0kI — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) July 29, 2020

When AD starts doing the skyhook then y’all better watch out! — Trent Simpson (@TMoney_8) July 29, 2020

Anthony Davis status before the Lakers vs Clippers game

While Davis is still recovering, he reportedly plans to return to the court on Thursday night. After Wednesday's practise, Davis spoke to the players about his status for the upcoming showdown with the Clippers. While he still has to get evaluated again and receive a recent update some hours before the game, he plans to play. The Lakers will enter the NBA restart leading the Western Conference with a 49-14 win-loss record. The team is ranked second overall, three games behind the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis currently leads the Lakers with 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game during the 2019-20 season, while LeBron James follows with 25.7 points and career-high 10.6 assists per game. Davis posted 9 points, 10 rebounds and 1 block before exiting during the first half after being accidentally poked in the eye by Michael Carter-Williams. Before his eye injury, Davis has missed multiple Lakers seasons this season due to his glute and knee problems.

