James Harden Smashes Record Charts By Registering 8 Of 10 Highest-scoring Games In 2019

Houston Rockets point guard James Harden has once again reset the clock for the entire season. The All-Star has been in tremendous form this season and has been scoring points with ease in 2019-20. In the current form, Harden looks unstoppable and is in line to smash his last year's scoring record. The evidence of which was given by him yet again with a 60-point performance in Rockets blow out win over Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

NBA: James Harden 60 points for Houston Rockets vs Hawks

The All-Star point guard dropped 60 points on Sunday as Houston Rockets beat the Atlanta Hawks 158-111. Apart from reaching the 60-point mark he also broke a plethora of records. Harden is tied with Michael Jordan in terms of 60 points hauls. Wilt Chamberlain (32) and Kobe Bryant (6) are only ahead of him. He also Harden became the fourth player to score 50 or more points on 20 occasions, after Chamberlain (118), Jordan (31) and Bryant (25).

Most 60-PT games in NBA history:



Wilt Chamberlain, 32

Kobe Bryant, 6

Michael Jordan, 4

James Harden, 4

NBA: James Harden stats

In 2018-19 regular-season, Harden had at least scored 57 points in a single game. In Saturday’s game against Hawks, Harden did not even get on the floor during the fourth quarter, in which he could have overtaken his career-high of 61 points, which he set two times last season once against New York, while the other one came against San Antonio Spurs.

There have been very few players in the league who have been able to score more than 50 points as consistent as Harden has done in seasons. Averaging 38.9 points per game across his in the first 19 matches, there is every possibility that he could further increase those totals.

