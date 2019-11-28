James Harden Doesn't Approve Of NBA In-season Tournament, Says 'Are We In College?'

Recently, there were various reports about NBA undergoing several changes. This included an in-season NBA tournament. However, Houston Rockets' star James Harden does not like the idea. During an interview with a sports channel, Harden replied by asking if they are all still in college to have an in-season tournament.

Houston Rockets' James Harden scoffs at the idea of regular-season NBA tournament: 'Are we in college?'

James Harden laughed at the question of playing an in-season tournament in the NBA:



"Are we in college?"



According to NBA reports, the NBA is currently in talks with the National Basketball Players Association and broadcast partners to bring about drastic changes to the NBA's schedule and calendar. The changes will include reseeding the four conference finalists, an in-season tournament with 30 teams and a post-season play-in. The NBA will also go from 82 games to 78 games. As per some reports, the board of governors will take a vote in April.

According to ESPN, the NBA in-season tournament will focus on the participation of 30 teams which will start with a divisional group stage of the regular-season games. The pre-knockout rounds of the tournament will be considered regular-season games. There will be six divisional winners. The two teams with the next-best records will move to an elimination round. Certain reports agree with Harden about the format resembling a college tournament. However, this tournament will prove to be profitable for the NBA. ESPN also reported that the NBA wants to ensure the team and player revenue would break even. They might even result in sudden or unexpected profits or gains.

Harden is currently averaging at 37.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 8 assists per game. He recently moved up to the 55th number on the NBA all-time scoring list. Harden and the Rockets will play the Atlanta Hawks next on Saturday night at the Toyota Center.

