NBA MVP Power Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden Rank Ahead Of LeBron James

NBA 2019-20 has completed the 20-game mark. Though LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks still lead the Eastern and Western Conference respectively, the Bucks now have the best league record (18-3). Let us look at the current NBA MVP power rankings.

1. NBA MVP Power Rankings – Giannis Antentokounmpo

Unsurprisingly, the reigning NBA MVP is one of the top contenders for the NBA MVP award. The 25-year-old has led the Bucks to a 12 game winning streak, the longest in the NBA since the NBA 1981-82 season. The Greek Freak is currently averaging a career-high 30.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Antetokounmpo also has the fourth-best rebounding numbers in the league.

2. NBA MVP Power Rankings – James Harden

Harden recently scored 60 points in three quarters against the Atlanta Hawks. Klay Thompson and Kobe Bryant are the only other players to have done so in 25 seasons. Harden's fourth 6-point game has also tied him with Micheal Jordan for the third-most in NBA history. He is currently leading the rockets with an average of career-high 38.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

3. NBA MVP Power Rankings – Luka Doncic

Last season's Rookie of the Year, Doncic has broken multiple records in the young NBA 2019-20 season. He recently led the Dallas Mavericks to a 114-100 victory against the LA Lakers, ending their 10-game winning streak. Doncic is the first person in NBA history to record a 35-point triple-double in less than 25 minutes. Doncic is currently averaging at a near triple-double of 30.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game.

4. NBA MVP Power Rankings – LeBron James

James is undoubtedly one of the NBA MVP contenders. The three-time NBA champion is currently averaging at 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and career-high 10.9 assists. He recently became the fourth player in NBA history to complete 33,000 career points.

5. NBA MVP Power Rankings – Anthony Davis

Davis recently scored 41 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, which is the most by any player in a return game. Davis also has 87.2% shooting from the free-throw range. He is currently leading the LA Lakers with an average of 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

