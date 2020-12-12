Stephen Jackson Slams James Harden For 'chasing Rappers' Instead Of Helping Coach Silas

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson has slammed Houston Rockets star James Harden for demanding a trade this offseason. The Beard has made it no secret of his intentions to play for a more competitive team and has his eyes set away from Houston. The 31-year-old is interested in a trade to the Brooklyn Nets or the Philadelphia 76ers, while also considers Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks amongst other options.

Stephen Jackson slams James Harden for lack of professionalism amidst trade rumours

Former San Antonio Spurs star Stephen Jackson has called out James Harden for his lack of professional ahead of the new NBA season. The 42-year-old, in an Instagram video, slammed The Beard for reporting late to the Rockets preseason while partying with rapper and friend Lil Baby. And while the 31-year-old has returned to the training camp, he still wants a move away from Houston and preferably to the Nets where he could reunite with former KC Thunder teammate Kevin Durant.

Addressing James Harden, Jackson in a full-blown rant said "The Rockets finally get a young Black coach, a young Black coach gets an opportunity, and you don't want to show up to camp. You don't want to play for him. How's that look? And you wonder why every time a Black coach gets a job, they put him in a bulls--t situation. Look at what you're doing... What a real one would do is go play for that Black coach and make him look good and build with John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins - some real ones. But, obviously, you want to go chase rappers around”. The last line was aimed at the Rockets star after Harden and Lil Baby were spotted partying in Atlanta and Las Vegas during the latter's birthday.

Jackson, who won the NBA title in 2003, said that James Harden did not want to be held accountable, either on or off of the court. The 42-year-old claimed that Mike D'Antoni was the worst defensive coach in NBA history. Jackson claimed that Harden wanted to reunite with D’Antoni because he could be run over easily and thus would be free of any responsibility of the pitch. Meanwhile, Rockets new coach Stephen Silas has reiterated that James Harden is a huge part of his plans and whether The Beard remains in Houston remains to be seen.

(Image Courtesy: Stephen Jackson, James Harden Instagram)