James Harden Overweight? NBA Fans Shocked To See Rockets Star Out Of Shape Vs Spurs

After much anticipation, James Harden made his first pre-season appearance for the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. The Rockets faced off against the San Antonio Spurs at the Toyota Center with the Beard making a return after infamously holding out of training camp. And while the Rockets were victorious on the night, Harden's 'out of shape' appearance did not sit well with NBA fans.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Net Worth: 'Greek Freak' Signs Record $228.2M Contract With Bucks

James Harden overweight: A fat James Harden invites trolls from NBA fans

James Harden returned to court with a win after his infamous trade standoff. 'The Beard' scored 12 points on the night with three rebounds and four assists. The 31-year-old combined well with new signing John Wall and was vocal and animated through his stint on the court. The Beard was slammed for lack of professionalism during his hiatus from the training camp, as he partied with rapper friend Lil Baby. And while the eight-time All-Star returned on Tuesday, he was visibly overweight.

Also Read: NBA Pre-season Scores And Results: James Harden Returns, Steph Curry Stars Despite Defeat

James Harden in action tonight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IUoZuRgRRI — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 16, 2020

The 31-year-old's appearance did not sit well with the fans online. With James Harden out of shape, NBA fans took to social media to berate the Rockets star. The 31-year-old's appearance was subject to a lot of trolling with Twitterati, also labelling him as 'James Hamburger' for his weight. Many were in disbelief of Harden's physique and some pointed out that he had looked 'bigger' while entering the arena.

Also Read: Florida Gators’ Keyontae Johnson 'stable But Critical' After Collapsing On Court: Reports

James Harden in a few months https://t.co/IvtDUn0GNr pic.twitter.com/XX35MwGwpV — Manvir Bains (@MannyBLFC) December 16, 2020

This really got “Rick Ross” trending. 💀 pic.twitter.com/pCJTtnYgHS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 16, 2020

Me and James Harden did the exact same amount of cardio during quarantine. https://t.co/X1TXK6lBMr — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) December 16, 2020

James Harden looks 50 all of a sudden pic.twitter.com/zXUFAn2kk7 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 16, 2020

James Harden has evolved into James Hamburger 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uEihuih7M1 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 16, 2020

James Harden still wants out despite John Wall trade

The Rockets made a blockbuster trade late last month when they signed John Wall from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook. Reportedly, it was Harden's preference to play with Wall than Westbrook and hence Houston committed to the trade. However, despite linking up fairly well in the pre-season game against San Antonio Spurs, The Beard still wants out of Houston.

Also Read: Ricky Rubio Compared To Jesus And Seth Rollins On Twitter For Long-haired Look; See Photo

James Harden has made no secret of his intention to win an NBA ring and believes trade is only the best possible chance he could get hands on one. The 31-year-old has a preference to move to the Brooklyn Nets or the Philadelphia 76ers, with Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat also touted as options. Harden earlier rejected a reported $50 million-a-year deal from the Rockets, and his days at the franchise are numbered as things stand despite having two guaranteed years left on his deal.

(Image Courtesy: Houston Rockets Twitter)