James Harden Wants Out Even After John Wall Trade, Rockets Not Interested In Kyrie Deal

This month, the Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall. The deal was supposed to help keep James Harden with the team, who apparently wants to move on from the Rockets, wanting to play for a title contender. Though reports stated that he preferred Wall over Westbrook, he does not prefer Rockets.

James Harden wants out of Rockets even after John Wall-Russell Westbrook trade?

James Harden is reportedly “unmoved and uninterested” after the Rockets traded for John Wall. The Beard still wants out of Houston, per @wojespn and @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/RhFHLdZ5dz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2020

While Harden is practising and training with the Rockets, he reamins determined about a trade. Ready to play a preseason game with the team, Harden apparently is "unmoved and uninterested in pursuing a new partnership” with the Rockets. As per reports, there is no change in his views, and he still wants to be traded.

Harden, 31, even arrived late to the team's camp. He passed six back-to-back COVID-19 tests, after which practice began. Harden was also called out on social media, as a video of him spending out at a strip club was shared. Fans thought his behaviour reflected badly on his character, some wondering how such a man can ever win a title.

According to the report, Harden has expressed to Rockets ownership and management “his intention to be professional and engaged upon joining the team” to not diminish the team’s leverage in trade discussions.

Brookly Nets, Houston Rockets both not interested in a Kyrie Irving trade

The Nets aren't interested in trading Kyrie Irving, nor have the Rockets expressed an interest in acquiring him, per @wojespn



Houston would prefer a young player in a trade for James Harden. pic.twitter.com/TdAjqnmKKV — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 14, 2020

As per ESPN, though Harden wants to play with the Nets, the teams won't finalize a Kyrie Irving trade. The Rockets don't want Irving, while the Nets will not trade him. The team might slowly move towards rebuilding, acquiring young players and trade picks. They have never shied away from big deals, taking into consideration Westbrook and Chris Paul – who was traded to OKC Thunder. Irving, 28, might not help with the rebuilding they have in mind.

Harden has also been linked with the Philadelphia 76ers, said to be most likely to acquire Harden. Rockets have apparently demanded Ben Simmons and three first-round from the Sixers in exchange for Harden. While the team want Harden, they might not break up the Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons duo.

(Image credits: AP)